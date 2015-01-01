पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में कोरोना:9047 पहुंचा कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा, आज 25 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए

नागौर17 मिनट पहले
जिले में अब तक कुल 189318 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है।
  • प्रथम चरण में 15 हजार चिकित्सा कर्मियों को लगाई जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

नागौर में गुरुवार को 25 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए। वहीं, 18 लोग ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए। इसे मिलाकर नागौर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9047 पहुंच गया। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 8652 पहुंच गई। वहीं, जिले में अब तक कुल 88 लोगों की संक्रमण की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले में अब तक कुल 189318 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 9047 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके बाद जिले में 307 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं। जिन्हें अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। जिसके साथ सख्ती के साथ नियमों का पालन करवाया जा रहा है।

प्रथम चरण में 15 हजार चिकित्सा कर्मियों को लगाई जाएगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

कोरोना की नकारात्मकता के बीच एक अच्छी खबर है। जिले में 15 हजार से अधिक चिकित्सा विभाग के कोरोना वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। इसी सूची तैयार कर ली गई है। इसकी रूपरेखा के तहत 5 सदस्यीय टीम चिकित्सा कर्मियों को वैक्सीन देगी। इसे लेकर सूची में और नाम जोड़े जा रहे है ताकि कोरोना से सीधे टक्कर लेने वालों को सुरक्षा प्रदान की जा सकी। इस संबंध में प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग जुटा हुआ है। चिकित्सा विभाग इसे काम को लेकर ब्लू प्रिंट तैयार कर रहा है ताकि अंतिम योजन जल्द से जल्द सरकार के सामने रखी जा सके। इससे पहले चिकित्सा मंत्री का भी नागौर दौरा है। उसमें भी इस पर मुहर लगने की संभावना है। इस संबंध में बुधवार को वीसी भी हुई है। जिसमें इस व्यवस्था में और सुधार करने के निर्देश दिए गए है।

10 लाख वैक्सीन रखने की है कैपेसिटी
वर्तमान में नागौर में 10 लाख वैक्सीन रखने की कैपेसिटी है। आरसीएचओ डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि जल्दी ही 26 लाख वैक्सीन रखने की कैपेसिटी नागौर में आ जाएगी। यह मशीन करीब 15 दिन में आने की संभावना है। टीमों को लेकर भी चर्चा की जा रही है। कलेक्टर के मार्गदर्शन में काम कर रहे है।

माइक्रो प्लान : प्रथम चरण में सरकारी चिकित्सा कर्मचारी
इस पूरे अभियान को पूर्ण करने के लिए माइक्रो प्लान तैयार किया जा रहा है। हालांकि अभी प्रथम फेज का काम पूरा किया गया है। ऐसे चार फेज होने है। जिसमें उम्र के अनुसार मरीजों को कैसे वैक्सीन करनी है इसका भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा। प्रथम चरण में निजी और सरकारी चिकित्सा कर्मी इसमें शामिल किए जाने की संभावना है। जानकारी है कि काेरोना वैक्सीन का यह काम भी फरवरी तक पूरा हो जाएगा और इसमें भी एक या दो दिन के करीब समय लगेगा।

