ग्रामीण बैंक से 15 लाख की लूट:बंदूक की नोक पर बैंक मैनेजर को बंधक बना 15 लाख लूट ले गए तीन बदमाश

नागौर30 मिनट पहले
बैंक मैनेजर को बंदूक की नोक पर बंधक बनाया।
  • घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद जायल थानाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे

गुरुवार को जिले के जायल में बैंक मैनेजर को बंधक बनाकर 15 लाख रुपए लूट लिए गए। घटना ग्रामीण मरुधर बैंक की बताई जा रही है। जहां तीन युवकों ने लूट को अंजाम दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद बैंक मैनेजर और स्टाफ ने पूरी जानकारी दी।

जानकारी अनुसार, घटना जायल थाना क्षेत्र के तरनाऊ गांव के ग्रामीण मरुधर बैंक में सुबह 10 बजे की है। जहां मैनेजर भंवरलाल अपने कैबिन में बैठा था कि बाइक पर आए तीन बदमाश अंदर घुस गए। बदमाशों ने बैंक में घुसते ही स्टाफ पर बंदूक तान दी। जिसके बाद सीधे मैनेजर के कैबिन में गए और उसे बंधक बना लिया। जिसके बाद बैंक में लूट को अंजाम दिया गया। बदमाश कैश लूटने के बाद मौके से फरार हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद जायल थानाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है।

बैंग के सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

लूट की ये वारदात बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई। जिसमें तीनों नकाबपोश बदमाश दिखाई दे रहे हैं। अब पुलिस इस फुटेज के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश में जुटी है।

स्टाफ पर भी तानी बंदूक।

शहर में नाकाबंदी की गई

बदमाशों की पहचान के लिए आसपास की सड़कों पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज की भी मदद ली जा रही है। साथ ही बैंक मैनेजर और स्टाफ से भी मामले की पूछताछ की जा रही है। वहीं, घटना के बाद पूरे शहर में नाकेबंदी कर दी गई है। पुलिस रोककर लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

