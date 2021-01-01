पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेडी डॉन की तलाश:आनंदपाल के बिखरे गैंग को फिर सक्रिय करने में जुटी है अनुराधा, नेपाल में भी संपर्क करने के सुराग मिले

नागौर14 मिनट पहले
जमानत पर बाहर चल रही लेडी डॉन अनुराधा अभी फरार है। इस दौरान फिर सै गैंग बनाने के लिए एक्टिव हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अनुराधा आनंदपाल गिरोह की एक्टिव मेंबर रही है, वह फिर से गैंग को एक्टिव करने में जुटी है
  • अनुराधा की गिरफ्तारी के लिए नागौर पुलिस ने एएसपी-डीएसटी की टीम स्पेशल टीम बनाई

आनंदपाल के बिखरे हुए गिरोह को लेडी डॉन अनुराधा करीब एक साल से सक्रिय करने में लगी हुई है। वह पुलिस की धरपकड़ से बचती हुई फिर रही है। नागौर एसपी ने इस मामले में डीडवाना एएसपी सहित डीएसटी (जिला स्पेशल टीम) व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों की टीमों का गठन किया है। इस टीम को लेडी डॉन को पकड़ने का टास्क दिया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार, कुछ समय से लेडी डॉन अनुराधा का भारत के बाहर नेपाल में मूवमेंट भी सामने आया है। पुलिस को खबर मिली है कि अनुराधा ने नेपाल में कुछ लोगों से संपर्क भी किया है। इससे कुछ समय के लिए पुलिस की धरपकड़ से बचा जा सके। पुलिस ने नागौर के अलावा सीकर, जोधपुर व जयपुर में अपने मुखबिरों को भी सक्रिय कर दिया है। हालांकि, पुलिस अधिकारी इसका स्पष्ट जवाब देने से पूरी तरह बच रहे हैं। इसका खुलासा नहीं करने के पीछे अधिकारियों का यह तर्क भी सामने आया है कि इस तरह के आरोपियों को अगर पहले भनक लग जाती है तो ये पुलिस से बच जाते हैं।

रुपेन्द्र पाल चला रहा गिरोह
कुचामन में हुई फायरिंग के बाद से पुलिस लेडी डॉन अनुराधा की तलाश में जुटी है। पुलिस ने इस गैंग के कुछ मेंबर्स को धमकी देने और डकैती की योजना बनाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस इस गैंग के मेंबर्स पर सख्ती कर रही है। ऐसे में गैंग के ज्यादातर सदस्य अंडर ग्राउंड हो गए हैं।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, लेडी डॉन अनुराधा को आदेश जेल से मिलता है। कहां किससे रुपए लेने हैं? किसको धमकाना है? यह पूरा काम आनंदपाल गैंग का ही रूपेन्द्र पाल देता है। कुचामन में हुई फायरिंग से पहले अनुराधा अपने साथियों को किसी भी शादी समारोह में बुलाकर बात कर लेती थी और योजना बना लेती थी। लेकिन जब से पुलिस पीछे पड़ी है इस आरोपी ने वहां जाना भी छोड़ दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार 20 दिन पहले तक अनुराधा का मूवमेंट जोधपुर एवं जयपुर रहा है।

(रिपोर्ट- चेतन द्विवेदी)

