पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नागौर:कार की टक्कर से घर लौट रहे व्यक्ति की मौत, कार चालक मौके से हुआ फरार

नागौर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। (प्रतिकात्मक फोटो)
  • पुलिस ने मौके पर पंहुचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की, इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया

जिले के नावां जयपुर मेगा हाईवे पर गुरुवार की सुबह कार की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो गई। युवक पशुओं के लिए चारा काटकर घर आ रहा था। इस दौरान हादसा हो गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। वहीं कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, हुकमाराम मोरवाल (40) सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे पशुओं के लिए चारा काटकर घर आ रहा था। इस दौरान जयपुर से आ रही गाड़ी ने हुकमाराम को टक्कर मार दी। इससे हुकमाराम के सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगी। आस पास के लोगों में घायल को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पंहुचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों में मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पंहुचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की। इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।

हुकमाराम मजदूरी कर अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। अब उसकी मौत के पश्चात परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट गया है। हुकमाराम के तीन बच्चें है जिसमे सबसे बड़ा लड़का शंकरलाल 17 वर्ष, लड़की मोनू 15 वर्ष व सुमन 13 वर्ष की है। तीनों बच्चें पढ़ाई करते है।

इनपुट- प्रशांत अबोटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें