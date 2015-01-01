पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शीतलहर की जकड़ में राजस्थान:पारे की उल्टी चाल जारी, -1.0 के साथ माउंटआबू सबसे ठंडा तो 0.5 डिग्री के साथ सीकर भी आया पास

नागौर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लूणकरणसर। बीकानेर जिले के लूणकरणसर में कोहरे में लिपटी सुबह। तेज ठंड के कारण जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। (फोटो: रामपप्रताप गोदारा)
  • शेखावाटी में कड़ाके की ठंड तो बीती रात सबसे अधिक तापमान 8.8 डिग्री बूंदी में रहा
  • जयपुर में बीती रात तापमान रहा 8.4 डिग्री, कहीं भी तापमान 9 डिग्री से अधिक नहीं

प्रदेश में ठंड के तेवर धीरे-धीरे तीखे होते जा रहे हैं। पारे की उल्टी चाल जारी है। रात में ही नहीं अब दिन में भी सर्द हवाएं नश्तर सी चुभ रही हैं। प्रदेश में माउंट आबू के बाद शेखावाटी सबसे ठंडा इलाका है। जयपुर में बीती रात तापमान 8.4 डिग्री रहा। नागौर सहित शेखावाटी के कुछ इलाकों में कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह ओस की बूंदें जमी नजर आईं। ठंड से अब जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त होने लगा है। दो दिन से ठंड का अलम यह है कि न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट से फसलों पर तो बर्फ की चादर बिछी रहती है वहीं कड़ाके की सर्दी का असर दिनभर आसमान खुला रहने और तीखी धूप निकलने के बाद भी बरकरार रहने लगा है। लोग गर्म कपड़ों और धूप के बाद भी ठिठुर रहे हैं।

माइनस में माउंटआबू
प्रदेश में बीती रात सबसे कम तापमान माउंट आबू में -1.0 डिग्री रहा। वहीं सीकर के फतेहपुर में करीब 4 डिग्री कि गिरावट के साथ तापमान 3.8 डिग्री रहा। बीते दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में 10 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। दो रात पहले यहां तापमान 13.4 डिग्री था।

फतेहपुर। यहां सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। (फोटो: प्रियव्रत जोशी)
फतेहपुर। यहां सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। (फोटो: प्रियव्रत जोशी)

वहीं राजधानी जयपुर में बीती रात तापमान मामूली गिरावट के साथ 8.4 डिग्री रहा। बीती रात किसी भी शहर में तापमान 10 डिग्री या इससे अधिक नहीं रहा। चूरू में तापमान 3 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 2.2 डिग्री, सीकर में 7 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 0.5, पिलानी में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 2.5, बीकानेर में करीब 3 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 3.5, बाड़मेर में करीब 2 डिग्री कि गिरावट के साथ 7.5 तथा जैसलमेर में तापमान बिना परिवर्तन के 5.2 डिग्री रहा।

फसलों को पाले से बचाने के लिए सिंचाई करें
बीकानेर जिले के लूणकरणसर में लगातार सर्द हो रहे मौसम के कारण गुरुवार सुबह चक जोड़ गांव में तो फसलों पर बर्फ की परत जम गई। कृषि पर्यवेक्षक कालूराम सीवर ने बताया कि मौसम में हुए परिवर्तन के चलते क्षेत्र में शीतलहर चलने की संभावना है। किसान अपनी फसलों को पाले से बचने के लिए फसलों में सिंचाई करें तथा धुआं भी कर सकते हैं।

पशुओं के लिए घातक है शीतलहर

डॉ. कुलदीप चौधरी नोडल पशु चिकित्साधिकारी, लूणकरणसर के अनुसार इन दिनों पड़ रही भीषण ठंड आमजन के साथ मवेशियों के लिए भी घातक है। इनकी देखभाल में लापरवाही इन्हें कोल्ड डायरिया, न्यूमोनिया, हाइपोथर्मिया व अन्य बीमारियों का शिकार बना सकती है।

कारण है कि ठंड के मौसम में शरीर का तापक्रम कम होने से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता घट जाती है। पशुओं को सर्दी से बचने के लिए पशुपालकों को सर्दी में पशुओं को संतुलित आहार देने के साथ साथ रात्रि टाट, बोरी आदि पशुओं पर डालने, खुले आसमान बचाने व गर्म गुनगुना पानी पिलाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें