पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नागौर में कोरोना का विस्फोट:सबसे ज्यादा 156 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, अब कुल 642 एक्टिव केस ही बचे

नागौर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागौर जिले में अब तक कुल 159781 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है।
  • इससे पहले सोमवार को नागौर में कोरोना के सबसे अधिक 134 केस सामने आए

नागौर में मंगलवार को एक बार फिर कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ। यहां एक साथ सबसे ज्यादा 156 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। जिसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 7408 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, कुल 63 लोगों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिसके बाद कोरोना से ठीक हुए लोगों की संख्या 6693 पर पहुंच गई। जिसके बाद जिले में अब कुल 642 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं।

जिले में अब तक कुल 159781 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से कुल 7408 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं, कुल मृतकों की संख्या 73 है। वहीं, शहर में शादी सीजनों को लेकर बढ़ रही भीड़ भाड़ को कम करने के लिए कुचामन पुलिस ने शहर में वन वे कर दिया है और मुख्य बाजारों में बैरियर लगाकर चौपहिया व अन्य वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है।

सीआई रामवीर जाखड़ ने बताया कि कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए सोमवार से शहर के सीकर बस स्टैंड, मुख्य बस स्टैंड व गोल प्याऊ पर बेरियर लगाकर वाहनोंं का प्रवेश रोक दिया गया है और यहां पुलिस जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। सीआई ने बताया कि आगामी आदेशों तक यह व्यवस्था शहरी क्षेत्र में लागू रहेगी।

इससे पहले सोमवार को नागौर में कोरोना के सबसे अधिक 134 केस सामने आए

कुचामन में 14, नावां में 24, लाडनूं में 17 नए संक्रमित, जिले में 853 एक्टिव केस

कुचामन क्षेत्र में जहां रविवार को 35 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले थे। वही सोमवार को क्षेत्र में 14 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज और मिले हैं। राजकीय चिकित्सालय के डॉ. वीके गुप्ता ने बताया कि सोमवार को पांचवा रोड, बूड़सू रोड, बड़ला की ढाणी, हॉस्पीटल रोड, सुरेन्द्र नगर, मिर्धा नगर व दो मरीज मिठड़ी गांव, तीन मरीज सुजानपुरा गांव, तोषीणा, सूरतपुरा, बुड़सू में पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। गुप्ता ने बताया कि सोमवार को 106 सैम्पल जांच के लिए नागौर भिजवाए गए है। वही 185 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग चल रही है। जिले में कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं।

नावां : क्षेत्र में 69 एक्टिव केस, 161 की रिपोर्ट बाकी
आमजन की लापरवाही के कारण शहर में कोरोना महामारी अपने पैर पसार रही है। शहर के सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय में सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में उपखण्ड में कुल 24 पॉजिटिव आए है। जिसमे 7 पॉजिटिव केस निकटवर्ती ग्राम मारोठ के पुलिस थाने में कर्मचारी आए है। कोविद 19 प्रभारी सौरभ जैन ने बताया की नावां चिकित्सालय में सोमवार तक 5689 लोगों की कोरोना जांच हो चुकी है।

जिसमे 161 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। सोमवार को 67 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। चिकित्सक जैन ने बताया कि उपखण्ड में अभी 69 कोरोना के मरीज सक्रिय है। नावां नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में कुल 123 पॉजिटिव केस है जिनमें से 42 सक्रिय है।

प्रभारी सौरभ जैन ने आमजन से हर समय मास्क लगाए रखने व सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करने की अपील की है। जैन ने बताया कि रविवार को 18 पॉजिटिव केस आए थे। जिससे पता चलता है कि लोग कोरोना महामारी को हल्के में ले रहे हैं और लापरवाही कर रहे हैं। जब तक कोरोना की वैक्सीन नहीं आती है, तब तक हमें सावधानी रखनी होगी और सरकार व प्रशासन का सहयोग करना चाहिए। जिससे कोरोना महामारी को नियंत्रित किया जा सके।

लाडनूं : 5 दिनों में 93 पॉजिटिव सामने आ चुके हैं
लाडनूं में कोरोना का प्रकोप तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है। सोमवार को यहां 17 कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले हैं, जिन्हें मिलाकर यहां अब तक कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 884 तक पहुंच चुकी है।
इस समय यहां 141 कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले हैं। यहां 5 दिनों में कुल 93 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। सोमवार को यहां से 153 लोगों के सेम्पल लिए गए।

अब तक यहां से कुल 16 हजार 266 लोगों के सेम्पल लिए जाकर भिजवाए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 884 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए। यहां पर लाडनूं में जांच करवाने वालों में से 6 लोगों की मृत्यु हो चुकी, लेकिन यहां से बाहर जांच करवाने और वहां पर मृत्यु होने वालों की संख्या मिलाई जावे तो यह मौत का आंकड़ा दुगुने के आसपास ठहरता है। जिले में कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 93 मौतें हो चुकी है। वहीं बात की जाए सैंपल की तो जिले में अब तक 159468 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 1352 की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। जिले में वर्तमान में 853 कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले हैं।

परबतसर क्षेत्र में 27 नए संक्रमित, चिंता बढ़ी

परबतसर में लगातार कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। बीसीएमएचओ डॉ. डीपी जोशी ने बताया कि सर्दी के मौसम की शुरुआत होने से कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ गया है। 2 गज की दूरी, मास्क का उपयोग, बार बार हाथ धोने के साथ ही सर्दी-जुखाम व बुखार न हो इसके लिए विशेष ध्यान रखने के साथ ही धारा 144 की पालना भी जरूरी है।

डॉ. जोशी ने बताया कि इन दिनों शादी समारोह व चुनावों का माहौल है, ऐसे में जरा सी लापरवाही कोरोना वायरस फैलाने को बढ़ावा दे सकती है। बीसीएमओ डॉ. डीपी जोशी ने बताया कि परबतसर शहर में 4 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 23 कोरोना पॉजि‍टिव केस मिले हैं। गांगवा में 9, रोजास व ललाना खुर्द में 3-3, बाजवास और भड़सिया में 2-2, बडू, जावला, मोड़ी और बरनेल में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। ठठाना मीठड़ी . कस्बे में गत दिनों रेगर मोहल्ले में कोरोना से एक वृद्ध की मौत हो गई थी। मीठड़ी के राजकीय चिकित्सालय के डॉ. योगेश कुमार शुक्ल ने बताया कि आज जारी कोरोना सूची में एक महिला व पुरुष संक्रमित आए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें