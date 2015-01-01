पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोर यहां भी नहीं चूके:नागौर में बड़ी खाटू दरगाह के दानपात्र से ताला तोड़कर दो लाख रुपए से अधिक की चोरी

शेरानी आबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शेरानी आबाद। बड़ी खाटू दरगाह का टूटा हुआ दान पात्र।
  • दरगाह परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब और बंद, चोरों का नहीं लगा सुराग

नागौर जिले में शेरानी आबाद कस्बे के निकटवर्ती ग्राम बड़ी खाटू स्तिथ दरगाह हजरत समन दीवान में बीती रात चोरों ने दानपात्र के ताले तोड़कर उसमें रखी राशि चुरा ली। चोर दान पात्र से लगभग दो लाख रुपए से अधिक की नकदी चुरा कर ले गए।

सुबह की नमाज के वक्त लोगों ने दरगाह शरीफ का दरवाजा खोला तो देखा की दरगाह में रखे दानपात्र के ताले टूटे हुए हैं। उसमें से सभी रुपए निकाले हुए हैं। दरगाह से जुड़े लोगों ने इसकी सूचना बड़ी खाटू थाने में दी।

सीसीटीवी खराब होने से चोरों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा
जानकारी मिलने पर बड़ी खाटू थानाधिकारी राजकुमार ने मय जाब्ता दरगाह पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी ली। थाना अधिकारी ने घटना की जानकारी उच्च अधिकारियों तक पहुंचाई। पुलिस ने जगह-जगह लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले लेकिन कैमरे खराब व बंद होने के कारण चोर कैमरे में कैद नहीं हो सके। पुलिस ने आस-पास लोगों से इस बारे में पूछताछ की लेकिन कुछ सामने नहीं आया। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

(रिपोर्ट: अलीशेर खान शेरानी)

