नागौर में करप्शन:मनरेगा में घोटाले की आशंका पर एसीबी मे परिवाद दर्ज, फर्जी हाजिरी दिखाकर पैसों के गबन का आरोप

नागौर
मनरेगा मे भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायते कई बार मिली है मगर एसीबी मे परिवाद डीडवाना क्षेत्र मे पहली बार दर्ज हुआ हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

मनरेगा में फर्जी हाजिरी दिखाकर गबन करने का एक मामला शनिवार को भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक विभाग में दर्ज करवाया गया। इसमें फर्जी तरीके से मास्टर रोल में नाम दर्ज कर कई लोगों के नाम से फर्जी हाजिरी दिखाकर पैसों का गबन किया गया। इसमें दूसरी शादी कर जा चुकी महिला और प्रवासियों के नाम भी शामिल हैं, जो गांव में मौजूद भी नहीं हैं। उनके नाम से पैसा उठाकर गबन किया गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के गांव ग्राम पंचायत आगुन्ता में ये मामला सामने आया है। इसमें ग्रामीणों ने पूर्व सरपंच और ग्राम सेवक पर आरोप लगाया है कि टांका निर्माण मे भ्रष्टाचार करके 3 लाख 60 हजार रुपए की राशि 2 टंको मे बिना मेड बंदी किए गबन किया गया है।

एक दर्जन से अधिक ग्रामीणों ने एसीबी मे मामला दर्ज करवाते हुए बताया है कि गौचर भूमि पर सड़क का निर्माण करवाकर गौचर भूमि को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है। इसमें बड़ी मात्रा मे सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग किया गया हैं। इसी के अलावा ग्राम पंचायत मे निर्मित सीसी सड़क मे घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग कर गड़बड़ी की गई है। यहां तक की बगैर नालियों के निर्माण किए भुगतान तक उठा लिया गया। जबकि आज भी गांव मे पानी सड़कों पर बह रहा हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि खेतों मे नरेगा कार्य से पूर्व सरपंच द्वारा लापरवाही की गई। निर्माण कार्य नही किया गया तो मजबूरन शिकायत एसीबी सहित जिला कलेक्टर व पंचायत राज विभाग मे करवाई गई। 8 महीन बीत चुके हैं मगर इसमें किसी प्रकार की कोई कार्यवाही नही हुई है। यहां तक कि पूर्व सरपंच द्वारा शिकायतकर्ता को धमकी भी दी जा रही हैं। इस मामले मे सीएम पोर्टल पर एसीबी मे परिवाद दर्ज होने के बाद पंचायत समिति विकास अधिकारी अर्चना मौर्य कुछ हरकत मे आई हैं।

मनरेगा मे भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायतें कई बार मिली है। मगर एसीबी मे परिवाद डीडवाना क्षेत्र मे पहली बार दर्ज हुआ है। इस मामले मे मनरेगा उपशासन सचिव राजस्थान सरकार के बीपी शर्मा ने भास्कर को बताया कि परिवाद दर्ज हुआ है तो एसीबी निश्चित रूप से निष्पक्ष जांच करेगी। हमारे पास भी अगर शिकायत आएगी तो जांच करवाकर कानून की पालना के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। यहां तक की मैं स्वंय डीडवाना जाकर इस मामले की जांच करूंगा।

