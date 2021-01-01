पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव:परबतसर में 22 उम्मीदवारों की जमानत राशि जब्त हुई, कुल मतों से 1/6 कम मिले मत

नागौर25 मिनट पहले
परबतसर नगर पालिका में जानकारी देते रिटर्निग अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मूंड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
परबतसर नगर पालिका में जानकारी देते रिटर्निग अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मूंड़।

परबतसर नगरपालिका चुनाव में 22 उम्मीदवारों की जमानत राशि जब्त हो गई है। उन्हें कुल मतों के 1/6 हिस्से से भी कम मत मिले। इसके कारण रिटर्निग अधिकारी ने जमानत राशि जब्त कर ली।

रिटर्निग अधिकारी मुकेशकुमार मूंड़ ने बताया कि वार्ड 2 से प्रत्याक्षी देवकीनंदन की जमानत राशि 1 हजार, योगेश भार्गव वार्ड 3 की जमानत राशि 2 हजार, शाहरुख खां वार्ड 4 की राशि 1 हजार रुपए जब्त किए गए। साथ ही आसिफ हुसैन वार्ड 4 के 1 हजार, कमरूदीन वार्ड 4 के एक हजार, कामिनी पत्नी हीरालाल वार्ड 5 के 1 हजार, शोभा शर्मा पत्नी महेंद्र वार्ड 5 के 1 हजार, प्रेमलता पत्नी कानमल वार्ड 8 के 1 हजार, पुष्पादेवी पत्नी दीपकचन्द वार्ड 09 व वार्ड 9 की ही सीमा पत्नी बुन्दू की जमानत राशी 1-1 हजार जब्त कर ली है।

एसडीम मूंड़ ने बताया कि इसी प्रकार वार्ड 10 में तीन प्रत्याक्षी गोपाल गौड़, आनंद बिहारी, दिनेश कुमार की जमानत राशी 2000-2000 रुपए जब्त किए। रमेश चंद वार्ड 11 के 2000, सायरी देवी पत्नी श्योराम वार्ड 12, बसन्ती वार्ड 13, नानूराम वार्ड 15, जगदीश मेघवाल वार्ड 15, सुमन पत्नी देवेंद्र वार्ड 19, राजू वार्ड 22, भंवरलाल वार्ड वार्ड 22, अंजना पत्नी सुरेंद्र कुमार वार्ड 25 की 1-1 हजार की जमानत राशि बहुत ही कम मत प्राप्त करने के कारण नियमानुसार जब्त की गई है।

सामान्य प्रत्याशी की जमानत राशि 2 हजार व एससी, एसटी, ओबीसी की जमानत राशि 1 हजार जमा की गई थी।

(रिपोर्ट:दीनानाथ योगी)

