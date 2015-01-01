पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नागौर सांसद पंचायती चुनाव के प्रचार में जुटे:हनुमान बेनीवाल बाड़मेर पहुंचे, भील समाज व अन्य समाजों की मांगों को लेकर दिए जा रहे धरने में शामिल हुए

नागौर/बाड़मेर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर बाड़मेर जिले के केरानाडा(चोहटन) मुख्यालय पर आरएलपी की जनसभा।

शुक्रवार को नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल बाड़मेर के दौरे पर रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने बायतु, चौहटन के बीजराड़ और केरानाड़ा में जनसभा को संबोधित किया। पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर बेनीवाल बाड़मेर के दौरे पर रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों से बात कर उनकी समस्या भी जानी। साथ बाड़मेर जिला मुख्यालय पर अनुसूचित जाति -जनजाति वर्ग के संघठन द्वारा भील समाज व अन्य समाजों की मांगों को लेकर दिए जा रहे धरने में शामिल हुए।

इससे पहले बाड़मेर जाते हुए रास्ते में राज्य सरकार द्वारा निरस्त की गई फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती परीक्षा से संबंधित अभ्यर्थियों ने हनुमान बेनीवाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा। गौरतलब है कि हनूमान बेनीवाल की पार्टी आरएलपी राजस्थान में सभी जगह पंचायती चुनाव में अपने उम्मीदवार उतार रही है। जिसके लिए बेनीवाल जमकर प्रचार कर रहे हैं। वे खुद पंचायत समितियों में जाकर लोगों की समस्या सुन रहे हैं।

फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती परीक्षा से संबंधित अभ्यर्थियों ने हनुमान बेनीवाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा।
फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती परीक्षा से संबंधित अभ्यर्थियों ने हनुमान बेनीवाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा।
बाड़मेर जिला मुख्यालय पर अनुसूचित जाति -जनजाति वर्ग के संघठन द्वारा भील समाज व अन्य समाजों की मांगों को लेकर दिए जा रहे धरने में शामिल हुए।
बाड़मेर जिला मुख्यालय पर अनुसूचित जाति -जनजाति वर्ग के संघठन द्वारा भील समाज व अन्य समाजों की मांगों को लेकर दिए जा रहे धरने में शामिल हुए।
बाड़मेर जिले के बीजराड़ (चौहटन) मुख्यालय पर पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर जनसभा की।
बाड़मेर जिले के बीजराड़ (चौहटन) मुख्यालय पर पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर जनसभा की।
पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर बाड़मेर जिले के केरानाडा(चोहटन) मुख्यालय पर जनसभा आयोजित हुई।
पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर बाड़मेर जिले के केरानाडा(चोहटन) मुख्यालय पर जनसभा आयोजित हुई।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें