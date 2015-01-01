पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर बवाल:नागौर में नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा, पंचायत समिति हरसौर के भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष को बंधक बनाया

नागौर
नागौर। नवगठित पंचायत समिति हरसौर मंडल अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष को पेड़ से बांध कर विरोध दर्ज कराया।
  • नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा झंडा जलाया
  • मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश वैष्णव को पेड़ से बांधा

पंचायत चुनाव में टिकट वितरण पर असंतोष थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। नाराज भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने सोमवार को हरसौर मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश वैष्णव और मंडल उपाध्यक्ष को पेड़ से बांध कर नारेबाजी कर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया।

जानकारी के अनुसार, नागौर जिले की नवगठित पंचायत समिति हरसौर में टिकट वितरण से नाराज भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने हरसौर मंडल अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष को पेड़ से बांध दिया और भाजपा हाय-हाय के नारे लगाए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा का झंडा जलाकर पार्टी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

भाजपा में गुटबाजी सामने आई
इससे भाजपा की गुटबाजी खुलकर सामने आ गई है। नागौर में भाजपा गुटों में बंटी है। कार्यकर्ताओं का आरोप है कि पार्टी के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी की गई है। हरसौर में जिन भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने टिकट के लिए आवेदन किया था और पूर्व मंत्री अजय सिंह किलक ने जिनको टिकट का आश्वासन दिया था उनमें से किसी को भी टिकट नहीं मिला। जिसकी वजह से किलक समर्थकों में रोष है।

