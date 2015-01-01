पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नागौर के डीडवाना में हादसा:ट्रेन से कटने से वृद्ध की मौत, सिर धड़ से अलग हुआ; पुलिस मृतक की पहचान करने में जुटी

डीडवाना32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीडवाना। ट्रेन से कटने से वृद्ध की मौत हो गई।
  • लाडनूं रोड, आरओबी की घटना, मृतक धोती कुर्ता और चप्पल पहने था
  • पुलिस ने शव को रखवाया बांगड़ अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में

नागौर जिले के डीडवाना से निकलने वाली रेल लाइन पर बीती देर रात एक वृद्ध की ट्रेन से कटने से मौत हो गई। ट्रेन से कटने से वृद्ध का सिर धड़ से अलग हो गया। हादसे की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार डीडवाना से निकलने वाले किशनगढ़-रतनगढ़ मेगा हाइवे पर लाडनूं रेलवे फाटक पर बने आरओबी के करीब 100 मीटर आगे अज्ञात वृद्ध की ट्रेन से कटने से मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही डीडवाना थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मृतक का शव डीडवाना के राजकीय बांगड़ अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया।

धोती-कुर्ता और प्लास्टिक की काली चप्पल पहने हुए था
पुलिस मृतक की शिनाख्त करने में जुटी है ताकि अंतिम संस्कार करवाया जा सके। मृतक धोती-कुर्ता और प्लास्टिक की काली चप्पल पहने हुए था। एक लुंगी भी शव के पास पड़ी मिली है। फिलहाल पुलिस मृतक के हुलिए के आधार पर उसकी पहचान करवा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयाचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें