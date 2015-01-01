पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव:नागौर की 39 सीटों पर रालोपा उम्मीदवारों के टिकेट हुए जारी,उत्साह के साथ भरे नामांकन

नागौर25 मिनट पहले
सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल की सहमति से सूची जारी की गई।
  • रालोपा से जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन दाखिल किए गए

नागौर जिले की 39 सीटों पर राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी (रालोपा) ने जिला परिषद सदस्यों हेतु टिकट जारी कर दिए हैं। पार्टी से जिले के पर्यवेक्षक तथा खींवसर विधायक नारायण बेनीवाल ने सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल की सहमति से सूची जारी की।

इन्हें बनाया रालोपा से जिला परिषद उम्मीदवार

  • वार्ड संख्या 1 से खिंवसर के पूर्व प्रधान पुनाराम मेघवाल, वार्ड संख्या 2 से चुकी देवी, वार्ड संख्या 3 से दिनेश चौधरी, वार्ड संख्या 4 से रामेश्वरी ,वार्ड संख्या 5 से गणपति बावरी, वार्ड संख्या 6 से मंजु, वार्ड संख्या 7 से भीकाराम बापेडिया, वार्ड संख्या 8 से बिरदीचंद, वार्ड संख्या 9 से श्रवण राम, वार्ड संख्या 10 से धर्मेंद्र को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है।
  • वार्ड संख्या 11 से शहनाज बानो, वार्ड संख्या 12 से अनिल दंगा, वार्ड संख्या 13 से धर्मेंद्र चौधरी, वार्ड संख्या 15 से गठूडी, वार्ड संख्या 16 से रसाल देवी, वार्ड संख्या 17 से मांगीलाल वार्ड संख्या, 18 से चंद्रि, वार्ड संख्या 19 जितेंद्र प्रचार, वार्ड संख्या 20 से गायत्री देवी को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया।
  • वार्ड संख्या 21 से मंजू देवी, वार्ड संख्या 22 से चेनाराम, वार्ड संख्या 23 से दुर्गा मेघवाल, वार्ड संख्या 24 से कैलाश राम, वार्ड संख्या 25 से मंजू देवी, वार्ड संख्या 26 से सुमित्रा, वार्ड संख्या 27 से भंवरी देवी, वार्ड संख्या 28 से भूराराम, वार्ड संख्या 32 से रणजीतराम, वार्ड संख्या 35 से हरेंद्र, वार्ड संख्या 36 से रामदेव, वार्ड संख्या 39 से गाना देवी, वार्ड संख्या 40 से हीरा देवी को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया।
  • वार्ड संख्या 41 से चेनाराम, वार्ड संख्या 43 से सुरेंद्र, वार्ड संख्या 44 से मेघाराम, वार्ड संख्या 45 से हड़मान राम, वार्ड संख्या 46 से शारदा वार्ड संख्या 47 से रोशन बानो को खड़ा किया गया।

पंचायत समिति वार्डों में भी हुए नामांकन दाखिल

रालोपा से जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। उम्मीदवारों ने जोश व उत्साह के साथ नामांकन दाखिल किया !

