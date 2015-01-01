पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना का तांडव:कोरोनाकाल के 8 माह में एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 156 नए रोगी, कुल 8244 संक्रमित, शादियों में सतर्क रहें

नागौर. शहर के हुक्का पोल बाजार में बगैर मास्क के बाजार में घूमते हुए लोग।
  • चुनाव और सर्दियों ने बढ़ाया संक्रमण, अब 883 एक्टिव केस, जिले में 93 मौतें भी हो चुकी हैं, मास्क पहनें

दीपावली के बाद दूसरी लहर शुरू हाेते ही कोरोना बेकाबू हाेने लगा है। जिले में कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप में स्थिति गंभीर हाेती जा रही है। पिछले दाे दिन में ही 290 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को 134 तो मंगलवार को कोरोनाकाल के 8 माह में एक ही दिन में सर्वाधिक 156 संक्रमित मिले हैं। कोरोनाकाल में तीसरी बार आंकड़ा 100 से पार पहुंचा है। इसी के साथ जिले में अब तक 8244 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 883 है। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 93 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। वहीं अब तक ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7289 है। मंगलवार को 63 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए।

दावा- रोज 1500 सैंपल की जांच, हकीकत- 2090 सैंपल पेंडिंग
जेएलएन अस्पताल में स्थापित आरटी-पीसीआर लैब में ऑटोमैटिक आरएनए एक्सट्रेक्शन मशीन स्थापित है। पीएमओ डॉ. शंकरलाल ने दावा किया है कि 24 घंटे राउण्ड द क्लाॅक कोरोना सैम्पल की जांच की जा रही है। लैब में क्षमता से अधिक 1300 से 1500 कोरोना सैम्पल की जांच हो रही है। गत 24 घंटे से पुरानी कोई भी पेंडेंसी नहीं रहती है। जबकि 2090 सैंपलों की जांच पेंडिंग है।

विशेषज्ञों ने चेताया

विशेषज्ञाें की मानें ताे सर्दियों के अगले 38 दिन संक्रमण के लिहाज से बेहद घातक है। चुनाव जैसी लापरवाही शादियाें में भी रखी ताे रोग और फैलेगा। सर्दियों में दूसरे वायरस भी सक्रिय हाेंगे, जिससे काेराेना और घातक प्रहार करेगा। मास्क जरुर पहनें।

असली खतरा अब

सर्दियों में तापमान गिरने के साथ ही वायरस और ताकतवर हाेगा। अन्य माैसमी, वायरस व बैक्टीरिया जनित राेग भी बढ़ेंगे। विशेषज्ञों की मानें ताे माैसमी बीमारियाें से बचना हाे या काेराेना से, मास्क हर हाल में जरूरी है। सावधानी में ही सुरक्षा है।

हम कितने बेपरवाह: ऐसे घूम रहे जैसे कोरोना है ही नहीं

काेराेना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर का डर बढ़ाती यह तस्वीर मुख्य बाजार की है। पिछले दाे दिनाें में 290 राेगी मिल चुके हैं, लेकिन इस भीड़ काे देखते हुए ऐसा कहीं नहीं लगता। वर्तमान में हाे रहे चुनाव में साेशल डिस्टेंस भूले लाेग इतने बेपरवाह थे कि कइयाें ने ताे मास्क भी नहीं लगा रखा था। अगर हमारा रवैया ऐसा ही रहा ताे संक्रमण का बढ़ना तय है। बचाव जरूरी है इसलिए एहतियात बरतें।

भास्कर अपील
लापरवाही न बरतें। संक्रमण आपके व परिजनों, दोनों के लिए घातक हो सकता है। बुजुर्ग व गंभीर बीमारियों वाले बेहद सावधानी रखें। याद रखें, अभी मास्क ही वैक्सनी है।

