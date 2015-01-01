पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:50 बेड वाले नावां अस्पताल में 6 डॉक्टरों की नियुक्ति, नर्सिंग स्टाफ की कमी

नावां सिटी2 घंटे पहले
नावां में चिकित्सालय जहां स्टाफ की कमी है।
  • चिकित्सालय समय के दौरान तैनात रहते हैं केवल दो नर्सिंग कर्मी, चिकित्सालय के अनुसार केवल आधा नर्सिंग स्टाफ, लोगाें को हाे रही है परेशानी

सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय के हालात लगभग दस सालों से अब सुधरने तो लग गए है लेकिन आमजन को अब भी राहत नहीं मिल रही है। पचास बैड के चिकित्सालय में केवल आठ नर्सिंग कर्मी तैनात होने से आमजन को चिकित्सा लाभ नहीं मिल पा रही है। इससे चिकित्सालय की हालत सुधरने के बजाय बिगड़ रहे हैं। लगभग चार वर्ष पूर्व यह चिकित्सालय केवल एक रैफरल केन्द्र के नाम से जाना जाता है।

चिकित्सकों की कमी के कारण आमजन को समय पर उपचार नहीं मिल पाता था लेकिन अब चिकित्सालय में पर्याप्त नर्सिंग कर्मी नहीं होने से भी आमजन का उपचार प्रभावित हो रहा है। जिस समय चिकित्सालय में केवल तीन चिकित्सक तैनात थे उस समय 14 नर्सिंग कर्मी नियुक्त थे।

उपमुख्य सचेतक व नावां विधायक महेन्द्र चौधरी ने नावां की जनता को राहत प्रदान करने के लिए स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ गोपाल ढाका, सर्जन वक्ताराम चौधरी, हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ ओमसिंह शेखावत, दन्त चिकित्सक सौरभ जैन, नैत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ परणित चौधरी, फिजिशियन मनोज फोगावट चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति करवाई, जिससे नावां चिकित्सालय में लोगों का उपचार हो सके ओर यह केवल रैफरल केन्द्र नहीं बना हुआ रहे। इसके साथ ही चौधरी के प्रयासों से नावां चिकित्सालय को पचास बैड में क्रमोन्नत कर दिया गया।

समस्या : चिकित्सालय समय में केवल दो नर्सिंग कर्मी, इससे चिकित्सालय की हालत सुधरने के बजाय बिगड़ रहे
नावां चिकित्सालय पचास बैड में क्रमोन्नत होने के पश्चात अब यहां दो प्रथम श्रेणी के कंपाउण्डर व पन्द्रह द्वितीय श्रेणी का नर्सिंग स्टाफ नियुक्त होना चाहिए। लेकिन वर्तमान में केवल एक प्रथम श्रेणी कंपाउंडर व आठ द्वितीय श्रेणी के नर्सिंग स्टाफ नियुक्त है। एक नर्सिंग कर्मचारी की आठ घण्टे की ड्यूटी रहती है। एक नर्सिंग स्टाफ न्यायालय में नियुक्त है, वहीं एक मेडिकल दुकान में तैनात है।

जिससे केवल छ: नर्सिंग स्टाफ चिकित्सालय में वार्ड में ड्यूटी करने के लिए रहते हैं। आठ घण्टे की ड्यूटी होने के चलते चिकित्सालय में तीन शिफ्ट में दो दो नर्सिंग कर्मी रहते है। इससे चिकित्सालय समय के दौरान छ: चिकित्सकों में केवल दो नर्सिंग स्टाफ होने से उपचार करने वाले व करवाने वाले दोनों को ही परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।

जल्द से जल्द समस्या का समाधान होगा

  • चिकित्सा अधिकारियों से जानकारी लेता हूं, यदि नर्सिंग स्टाफ की कमी चल रही है तो जल्द से जल्द इस समस्या का समाधान किया जाएगा। नए नर्सिंग कर्मियों की नियुक्ति करवाई जाएगी, जिससे आमजन को परेशानी नहीं हो। - महेन्द्र चौधरी, उपमुख्य सचेतक, राजस्थान सरकार।

सात नर्सिंग पद बढ़े, सभी रिक्त

  • चिकित्सालय प्रमोट होने के बाद सात नर्सिंग स्टाफ बढ़े हैं लेकिन अभी तक सभी पद रिक्त है। प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेज दिया गया है, जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा। - धर्मेंद्र देवन्दा, ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी कुचामन।
