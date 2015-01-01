पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य पदार्थों की रिपोर्ट:72 सैंपल में से 33 की रिपाेर्ट आई, 17 में से 9 असुरक्षित, 3 अमानक व 5 मिस ब्रांड

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत दीपावली पर्व से पूर्व लिए गए थे सैंपल, मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वाले दुकानदारों को जारी किए नोटिस

आप सभी जो मिठाई और अन्य खाद्य सामग्री खा रहे है उनमें से आधे अमानक और असुरक्षित है। यह आशंका इसलिए उठी है कि सरकार की ओर से 26 अक्टूबर से शुरू करवा कर सैंपलिंग के बाद जो जांच रिपोर्टें सामने आई है उसमें पता चला है कि आधे सैंपल फेल हो चुके है। कुल 72 सैंपल इस अभियान के दौरान खाद्य सुरक्षा को देखते हुए अधिकारियों ने लिए थे। इनमें से 33 की जांच रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। चिंता की बात ये है कि 17 सैंपल फेल हो चुके है। इनमें से अधिकतर अनसेफ यानी असुरक्षित है। यानी वे खाने योग्य नहीं है। ऐसे हालातों में अब तक त्योहार निकल चुका है सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट आना अजीब है। हालांकि नागौर में अभी आधे से अधिक खाद्य सामग्रियों की सैंपल रिपोर्टें आनी अभी बाकि है।

इसके बाद और अधिक चिंता फैलने की आशंका है क्योंकि अब तक कोरोना काल में जहां सरकार इम्यूनिटी पॉवर बढ़ाने के लिए जतन कर रही है वही ये असुरक्षित खाद्य सामग्री लोगों की इम्यूनिटी घटाने का ही काम करेगी।उल्लेखनीय है कि दीपावली पर्व से पहले शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत जिले भर से खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल लिए गए थे। अब उनकी रिपोर्ट भी मिलना शुरू हो गई है।

मकराना, नागौर, मेड़ता, जायल, डेगाना, रियांबड़ी, परबतसर, खींवसर सहित जिले भर से लिए गए थे खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल

चिकित्सा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के बाद अब रिपोर्ट आनी आरंभ हो चुकी है। लैब से आई इन रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार जो अमानक या असुरक्षित सैंपल पाए गए है उनको अब नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इस संबंध में एक एक करके जो भी मिलावट खोर है उनको नोटिस जारी होकर पहुंचना आरंभ हो गए है।

अब उनको तीस दिन का समय दिया जाएगा कि वे अपना पक्ष या आपत्ति रख सके। वे अपने सैंपल की जांच भी करवा सकते है लेकिन सारा खर्च उनको ही वहन करना होता है। अब मामला कोर्ट तक जाएगा और फिर निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
17 में से 9 असुरक्षित: जानकारी के अनुसार अब तक 33 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। इस अभियान में 72 सैंपल लिए गए थे। जांच रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 17 सैंपल फेल हो गए है। इनमें से 9 असुरक्षित है। 5 सब स्टैंडर्ड यानी अमानक है। 5 मिस ब्रांड है। ये जो सैंपल फेल हुए है। उनमें मकराना, नागौर, मेड़ता, जायल, डेगाना, रियाबड़ी, परबतसर, खींवसर आदि क्षेत्रों के है।
कई जीवन को नुकसान देने वाले पदार्थ भी मिले थे
जब अभियान चलाया गया तो जांच के दौरान टीम को कई पदार्थ जीवन को नुकसान देने वाले और रोग देने वाले थे मिले थे। इन मिठाईयों, मिर्ची पाउडर, मावे में जो पदार्थ मिलाए गए वे स्वस्थ को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले थे। हालांकि इन पदार्थों की पुष्टि अभी तक चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से नहीं की गई है। जब कार्रवाई की गई थी तो लोग बीमार न हों, इसलिए दूषित मिठाइयों आदि को तुरंत नष्ट करवाया गया था।
त्योहारों के अलावा भी सक्रिय है मिलावटखोर
दिवाली, होली, रक्षा बंधन सहित शादी के सीजन में मिलावट खोर सक्रिय रहते है। लेकिन इसके अलावा वे छोटे मोटे स्तर पर भी अपने काम में जुटे रहते है। इसमें सर्वाधिक सप्लाई नागौर से होकर निकलने वाले वाहनों में की जाती है। सीजन में अधिक सप्लाई होने के बाद वे सीधे दुकानों या गोदामों तक पहुंच जाता है। इनमें खासकर मावा की सप्लाई अधिक रहती है। सरस डेयरी या मानासर चौराहा पर सप्लाई होती कभी भी देखी जा सकती है। हालांकि सारी सप्लाई संदिग्ध नहीं होती। इसी लिए मिलावटखोर भी सक्रिय हो जाते हैं।
इसलिए सरकार को अभियान चलाना पड़ता है। इस बार यह अभियान 26 अक्टूबर से 14 नवंबर यानि दीपावली तक चलाया गया था। अब इसकी रिपोर्ट आनी आरंभ हुई है। इस अभियान में खाद्य निरीक्षक की टीम के अलावा प्रशासन का पूरा जाब्ता भी साथ मौजूद रहा। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से सारी मॉनिटरिंग हुई और कलेक्टर ने इसकी रिपोर्ट ली। इस साल कुल 199 सैंपल लिए जा चुके है।
