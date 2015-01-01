पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नागौर:सांसद बेनीवाल ने जयपुर में हुए हादसे में पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक पैकेज देने की मांग की, लिखा- लड़कियों के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज हो

नागौर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागौर से लोकसभा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने ट्वीट कर पीड़ित परिवार की मदद की मांग की।
  • शुक्रवार सुबह 8 बजे 2 लड़कियां 100 की स्पीड में ऑडी दौड़ा रही थीं, जिससे टक्कर में एक युवक की मौत हो गई

जिले से लोकसभा सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने शनिवार को जयपुर में एलिवेटेड रोड पर हुए हादसे के मामले में ट्वीट करते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की। उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक पैकेज देने और आरोपी लड़कियों के खिलाफ गैर इरातदन हत्या का केस करने की अपील की। इसके साथ उन्होंने जयपुर में रालोपा के कार्यकर्ताओं से भी पीड़ित परिवार के लिए खड़े रहने के लिए कहा।

बेनीवाल ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा कि कल जयपुर में सोडाला के निकट बिजोवा(रानी) के मादाराम पुत्र मोतीराम देवासी का निधन लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने वाली युवती के कारण हुआ! एक घर का चिराग बुझने के साथ ही मां बाप की उम्मीदों का भी चिराग बुझ गया। ऐसे कठिन समय मे रालोपा परिवार के सदस्यों से आह्वान है सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल मोर्चरी के पास मृतक के परिजनों के साथ जाकर उन्हें सम्बल दिलाये व न्याय की लड़ाई में उनका साथ दे !

बेनीवाल ने गहलोत सरकार से अपील करते हुए लिखा कि राजस्थान सरकार व जयपुर पुलिस से मेरा आह्वान है की समय रहते संज्ञान लेकर युवती के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज करके मृतक के परिजनों को आर्थिक पैकेजे दे !

क्या है मामला

जयपुर में अजमेर एलिवेटेड रोड पर शुक्रवार सुबह 8 बजे 2 लड़कियां 100 की स्पीड में ऑडी दौड़ा रही थीं। स्पीड के चक्कर में कंट्रोल नहीं रहा और एक युवक को टक्कर मार दी। युवक रोड से करीब 70 फीट हवा में उछलकर पास के मकान की छत पर जा गिरा। उसका एक हाथ और एक पैर कटकर अलग हो गए। युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें