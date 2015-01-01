पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पांचडोलिया से चावंडिया तक सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त

मेड़ता सिटी। (आंचलिक)2 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने से वाहन चालकों को हो रही है दिक्कतें, शीघ्र दुरूस्त कराने की मांग उठाई

डांगावास से पांचडोलिया व चावंडिया की ओर जाने वाली डामरीकरण सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण वाहन चालकों को आवाजाही में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गत मानसून के दौरान हुई बारिश से पांचड़ोलिया व चावंडिया तक की संपर्क सड़क पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी है।

सड़क के बीच जगह-जगह गहरे गड्ढे होने के कारण हर समय दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहता है। वही यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों को नुकसान भी पहुंच रहा है। पांचडोलिया निवासी नाथू सिंह राजपुरोहित व धनराज सोनी ने बताया कि पांचडोलिया गांव में इस मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर जबरदस्त कीचड़ फैल रहा है।

यहां गहरे गड्ढे होने के कारण यहां से वाहनों का गुजरना भी दुश्वार हो रहा है। जबकि यह सड़क मार्ग मेड़ता सिटी से रियांबड़ी की तरफ जाता है, जहां से अनेक गांव के लोगों की दिनभर आवाजाही बनी रहती है। इस संबंध में प्रशासन को अवगत कराया गया। लेकिन सड़क मार्ग अब तक दुरुस्त नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीणों में भारी रोष व्याप्त है। ग्रामीणों ने इस सड़क मार्ग को दुरुस्त करने की मांग की है।

मेड़ता विधानसभा क्षेत्र में अभी भी कई सड़कों को पक्की होने का इंतजार है। ऐसे ही हालात ढावा से छापरी होते हुए मेड़ता रोड जाने वाले सड़क मार्ग के है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि यह सड़क करीब 60 साल पहले ग्रेवल सड़क बनी थी जो आज भी ग्रेवल ही है।

इस सड़क को डामरीकरण करने को लेकर 60 साल में भी किसी जनप्रतिनिधि ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। ढावा से छापरी 4 किलोमीटर सड़क के बारिश से हालात बेहद खराब हो जाते हैं। वही बारिश के दिनों में इस सड़क पर सफर करना किसी जोखिम भरे सफर से कम नहीं है।

ग्रामीणों ने कई बार सड़क के डामरीकरण करने को लेकर मांग उठाई लेकिन किसी जनप्रतिनिधि ने ग्रामीणों की इस मांग की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि बारिश के दिनों में तो सड़क के उबड़ खाबड़ होने के कारण दुपहिया चालक तो कई बार गिर कर चोटिल हो जाते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने सड़क दुरूस्त कराने की मांग की।

