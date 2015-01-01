पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मैराथन दौड़:बाजारों में लौटी रोनक- धनतेरस पर कोरोना मंदी की कसर निकलने के आसार

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारियाें ने 30 प्रतिशत अधिक किया माल स्टाॅक, व्यापार में 40 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी के आसार

धनतेरस से पहले बाजारों में रौनक लाैट आई है। लोगों की भीड़ बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए उमड़ रही है। व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे हैं। ज्वैलर्स, कपड़ा मार्केट, गारमेंट्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ओटोमोबाइल, किराणा मार्केट, फर्नीचर्स व क्राॅकरी, बर्तनों की दुकानों पर ग्राहक खरीददारी कर रहे हैं।

व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों की सजावट के साथ पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार 30 प्रतिशत अधिक माल स्टॉक कर रखा है। इस बार लगभग धनतेरस के दिन करीब 85 करोड़ का धन बरसने की उम्मीद है। इस बार दीपावली के साथ-साथ शादियों के लिए भी खरीदारी शुरू हाे गई है।

इसलिए गत साल के मुकाबले धनतेरस एवं दीपावली पर करीब 40 फीसदी अधिक कारोबार हाेने की संभावना है।
ज्वैलर्स मार्केट में 20 से 25 प्रतिशत स्टॉक बढ़ा

इस दीपावली तक शहर में लगभग 6 करोड़ का व्यापार होने की संभावना है। ज्वैलर्स मार्केट में पिछले बार की अपेक्षा इस बार नए आइटम में 3 से 4 प्रतिशत ही बढ़ोतरी हुई है। कोविड-19 के कारण कारखानों से बनने वाले चांदी के आइटम की वैरायटी घटी है।

चांदी के आइटम में नई वैरायटीज में चांदी के बर्तन, पायल, पानदान, कड़े, गिफ्ट आइटम, बाऊल, ओटोफ्रेम,आरती की थालियां, मूर्तियां, सिक्के व नोटों का पर्याप्त स्टॉक ज्वैलर्स ने कर रखा है। लोग सोने के भावों में कमी होने के कारण लाइटवेट व सुपर लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की मांग अधिक कर रहे हैं। सोने के आइटम में गले के सेट, कंगन, टॉप्स, रिंग, ब्रासलेट, पयाल नई डिजाइनों में उपलब्ध है।

कपड़ा मार्केट में 35 से 40 करोड़ के व्यापार की उम्मीद-

त्योहारी सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड कपड़ों की हो रही है। दीपावली के साथ शादियां की खरीदारी के लोग उमड़ रहे है। शहर में इन दिनों सबसे ज्यादा ग्राहक नजर आ रहे हैं तो वह है कपड़ा मार्केट। सीजन को देखते हुए व्यापारियों ने भी तैयारी कर रखी है।

वस्त्र व्यापार संघ के संगठन मंत्री रमेश ओसावा का कहना है कि इस बार 35 से 40 करोड़ के व्यापार की संभावना है। कोविड-19 की मंदी नवरात्र से लेकर दीपावली के बीच में कवर होने की

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें