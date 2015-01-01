पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:राॅयल चैलेंजर्स ने सात विकेट से जीत दर्ज की

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • नागाैर में चैम्पियन्स मिनी आईपीएल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के तीसरे दिन दो मैच खेले गए

शहर में खेली जा रही चैम्पियन्स मिनी आईपीएल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के तीसरे दिन दो मैच खेले गए। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में दर्शन मौजूद रहे। संरक्षक प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह है। मंगलवार को खेले गए मुकाबलों में पहला मैच नागौर नाइटराइडर्स और नागौर सनराइजर के मध्य हुआ।

जिसमें नागौर सनराइजर की टीम ने पहले खेलते हुए 185 रन बनाए। जिसमें मनीष भास्कर ने 55 रन और मोहित चांगरा ने 44 रन बनाए। इस मैच में नागौर नाइटराइडर्स की टीम 39 रनों से हार गई। इसी प्रकार दूसरे मैच में राॅयल चैलेंजर्स और नागौर राॅयल के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें राॅयल चैलेंजर्स ने 7 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की।

राॅयल चैलेंजर्स की ओर से जितेन्द्र भालीया ने नाॅट आउट रहते हुए 47 रन बनाए और जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया। राॅयल चैलेंजर्स की ओर से नवीन पुरी 3 विकेट लिए और अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। इस मैच के दौरान इनाम वितरण धर्मेंद्र सांखला, भरत चांगल, धर्मवीर भाकल, रमेश धेडू ने किया। इस अवसर पर विनोद आचार्य, हर्षित शर्मा, महबूब अली भी मौजूद रहे।
रात्रिकालीन कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता शुभारंभ आज
तहसील के ग्राम रताऊ में कारगिल अमर शहीद मूलाराम बिडियासर रात्रिकालीन कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ 11 नवंबर बुधवार को शाम 7 बजे किया जाएगा। यह प्रतिस्पर्धा रताऊ के सरकारी विद्यालय में आयोजित की जाएगी। इस मैच का फाइनल मुकाबला 16 नवंबर को किया जाएगा।

