बाल आयोग आपके द्वार अभियान:नागौर में बाल आयोग की टीम करेगी जनसुनवाई, बच्चों से जुड़ी हर समस्या और विषय पर होगी सुनवाई

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव एवं एडीजे रामदेव सिंह सांदु और समिति अध्यक्ष मनोज सोनी अभियान के कार्यक्रम पोस्टर का विमोचन करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव एवं एडीजे रामदेव सिंह सांदु और समिति अध्यक्ष मनोज सोनी अभियान के कार्यक्रम पोस्टर का विमोचन करते हुए।
  • नागौर में 11 को आयोग अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल करेगी शुभारम्भ
  • बाल आयोग फ़ुल कमीशन की टीम रहेगी नागौर के दौरे पर

बाल अधिकारों, बाल हितों एवं बच्चों से जुड़े मुद्दों, विषयों एवं बाल मैत्री परिवेश को लेकर राजस्थान राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग अब आएगा आपके द्वार। बाल आयोग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल की अध्यक्षता में आयोग की फुल कमीशन बेंच आपके जिले में आकर बच्चों से जुड़े मामलों-विषयों पर चर्चा होगी।

इसके लिए बाल आयोग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल ने बाल मित्र राजस्थान की कल्पना को साकार करने के लिए एक अभिनव पहल की है। 11 फरवरी को नागौर से बाल आयोग- आपके द्वार अभियान का आगाज करेगी! जिला बाल कल्याण समिति, नागौर के अध्यक्ष मनोज सोनी ने बताया की बाल आयोग की टीम 11 को नागौर में बाल अधिकारों के संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में जनसुनवाई करेगी।

रिपोर्ट: चेतन द्विवेदी

