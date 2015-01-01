पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार की सड़क:उबड़ खाबड़ बनाई सीसी रोड, लोग बोले- पैदल चले तो ठोकर खाकर गिरेंगे

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
उबड़ खाबड़ यह इंदिरा कॉलोनी में बन रही सीसी सड़क की तस्वीर है। ठेकेदार द्वारा हाल में बनवाई जा रही सीसी सड़क को समतलीकरण तक नहीं किया गया। सड़क में जगह-जगह गड्ढे दिख रहे है। एक्सईएन और ठेकेदार की मिलीभगत से टेंडर प्रक्रिया के नियमों को ताक पर रखकर सीसी सड़क निर्माण करवाने का मामला सामने आया है।

कॉलोनी निवासी विनेश शर्मा ने बताया कि बनाई गई सीसी सड़क पूरी तरह उखड़ खाबड़ है। इधर, सड़क निर्माण में बड़े स्तर पर हो रहे भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर की गई शिकायत के बाद आयुक्त मनीषा चौधरी मौके पर पहुंची और निरीक्षण के बाद काम रुकवाने सहित ठेकेदार का पेमेंट रोकने के निर्देश दिए है।

