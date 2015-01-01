पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मिलावट के शक में नावां और मिठड़ी में तीन जगहों से लिए खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल

नावां सिटीएक घंटा पहले
  • जांच टीम के आते ही किराणा और मिठाई व्यापारियों के प्रतिष्ठान बंद

दीपावली पर्व को मद्देनजर चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान जारी है। इसी के तहत गुरुवार को नावां व ग्राम मीठड़ी में तीन मिठाइयों की दुकानों पर कार्रवाई की गई। कलेक्टर के आदेशानुसार तहसीलदार गुरुप्रसाद तंवर के नेतृत्व में खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम की ओर से शहर में दो मिठाई की दुकानों व ग्राम मीठड़ी की एक दुकान पर कार्रवाई कर सैम्पल लिए गए।

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राजेश जांगिड़ ने बताया कि शहर के पुराने बस स्टैण्ड पर स्थित एक मिठाई की दुकान से बेसन की चक्की का सैम्पल लिया गया व शहर के निधि धर्मकांटे के पास स्थित मिठाई की दुकान से मावे का सैम्पल लिया गया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी जांगिड़ ने बताया कि जांच हेतु लिए लिए सैम्पल खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्रयोगशाला भेजे जाएंगे।

जांच रिपोर्ट आने के पश्चात नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान विधिक बाट माप अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ने सभी दुकानों पर कांटों की जांच की। जो कि सभी सही स्थिति में मिले। कार्यवाही के दौरान प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक योगेश चौधरी, प्रतिनिधि विनय कुमार, शुभम शर्मा सहित अन्य अधिकारी कार्रवाई के दौरान मौजूद रहे।

टीम के आते ही बाजार हुआ बन्द
टीम के शहर में आने के साथ ही किराणा व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान बन्द कर लिए। शहर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित अधिकांश मिठाई की दुकानें भी बन्द हो चुकी थी। तहसीलदार गुरुप्रसाद तंवर व खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी राजेश जांगिड़ ने मुख्य बाजार का दौरा किया लेकिन इस दौरान पूरा बाजार बन्द हो गया था। तहसीलदार तंवर ने कहा कि चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से आमजन के हित व लाभ को देखते हुए यह अभियान शुरु करती है।

