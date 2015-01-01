पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:संघ ने दिया मारोठ थाने के बाहर धरना

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष के साथ मारपीट में कार्रवाई नहीं होने से नाराज है सरपंच

नावां उपखण्ड मुख्यालय के ग्राम भूणी में 3 नवम्बर को असामाजिक लोगों की ओर से एक गिरोह बनाकर सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष मंजू देवी, सरपंच पति राजेश किरडोलिया व ससुर जैसाराम किरडोलिया के साथ गाली गलौच व मारपीट की गई। यह वारदात होने के पश्चात सरपंच मंजूदेवी की ओर से मारोठ थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया। लेकिन एक माह बीत जाने के बाद भी पुलिस की ओर से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया।

जिससे ग्राम भूणी की जनता व नावां पंचायत समिति के समस्त सरपंचों में आक्रोश है। इस संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित अन्य उच्च अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाने के बाद भी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही नहीं किए जाने पर सरपंच संघ की ओर से धरना प्रदर्शन शुरु किया गया।

सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष मंजू देवी के नेतृत्व में सभी सरपंच बुधवार को मारोठ थाने के सामने धरना देकर बैठ गए। सरपंच मंजू देवी ने कहा कि गुरुवार से आमजन को भी धरना प्रदर्शन में शामिल किया जाएगा। सरपंच संघ ने समय रहते सुनवाई नहीं होने पर बड़ा आन्दोलन करने की भी चेतावनी दी गई है।

