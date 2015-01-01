पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:861 में से 40% बूथों पर तो उपलब्ध ही नहीं था सैनिटाइजर

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • 13 माह पहले हुए सरपंच चुनाव के मुकाबले इस बार 19 से 22% कम वोटिंग

चार पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए सोमवार को हुए प्रथम चरण के चुनावों में कोरोना रोकने की गाइडलाइन धरी रहे गई। 861 बूथों पर जहां मतदान प्रक्रिया चली, उसमें से 40 फीसदी जगहों पर सैनिटाइजर, यानी हाथ धोने की सुविधा उपलब्ध ही नहीं थी।

ऐसे में वोटर बिना हाथ साफ किए ही प्रत्येक बूथ पर मौजूद दोनों ईवीएम मशीनों के बटन दबाते रहे। अब बड़ा खतरा यह पैदा हो गया है कि अगर कोई संक्रमित व्यक्ति वोट डाल गया है तो जिले में चुनाव नतीजे आने से पहले कोरोना विस्फोट हो सकता है। हालांकि बड़े स्तर पर हो रहे चुनाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने गाइडलाइन की पालना के पूरे प्रयास किए, मगर वो सभी जगह सफल नहीं हो पाए। दरअसल, प्रथम चरण में नागौर, खींवसर, मूंडवा व जायल पंचायत समिति के 126 में से 120 तथा जिला परिषद के 47 में से 13 वार्डों के लिए हुए चुनाव में वोट डाले गए।

मतदान प्रक्रिया पर कोरोना का प्रभाव साफ देखा गया। जिन चारों पंचायत समितियों में 13 माह पहले सरपंचों के चुनाव हुए अब उसी पंचायत समितियों के वोटिंग प्रतिशत 19 से 22 फीसदी तक गिर गया है। सरपंच चुनाव में खींवसर पंचायत समिति में जहां 85.88 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी, अब वहां मात्र 66.54 फीसदी रहे गई।

वहीं मूंडवा पंचायत समिति में 86.67 फीसदी दर्ज की गई थी, अब वहां गिरकर 65.13 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को हुए चुनाव सहित चारों चरणों के चुनाव के नतीजे 14 दिन बाद, यानी 8 दिसंबर को आएंगे।
चुनाव के नतीजे 14 दिन बाद आएंगे
तस्वीर बासनी गांव की है। यहां बूथों पर हुई वोटिंग के बाद शाम को एक प्रत्याशी की जीत का दावा करते हुए उनके बड़ी संख्या में समर्थकों ने जुलूस निकाला। जुलूस के दौरान समर्थकों ने न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखा, न हीं मास्क पहने। जबकि कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है, फिर भी डर नहीं है।
ईवीएम में 363 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य कैद

चार पंचायत समितियों के 120 वार्ड तथा जिला परिषद के 13 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव नतीजे 8 दिसंबर को आएंगे। ऐसे में मैदान में डटे 363 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों सहित जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम मशीनों में कैद हो गया है। पंचायत समिति सदस्य भाजपा-78, कांग्रेस-114 तथा रालोपा के 81 तथा निर्दलीय 83 सहित 7 अन्य मैदान में है।

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर सोमवार को प्रथम चरण में हुए मतदान लगभग सभी जगह शांतिपूर्ण हुए। कुछ जगहों पर हल्का विवाद जरूर हुआ मगर पुलिस-प्रशासन की मुस्तैदी की वजह से स्थिति बिगड़ने ही नहीं दी गई। चुनाव के नतीजे 14 दिन बाद आएंगे।

