पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मरीजों को राहत:चिकित्सा सुविधा से संतुष्ट होकर चिकित्सालय में भेंट किए उपकरण

नावां सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ की नियुक्ति के बाद मरीजों को मिलने लगी है राहत

शहर के सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय में स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ गोपाल ढाका की नियुक्ति के बाद मरीजों को राहत मिली है। चिकित्सक की नियुक्ति से पूर्व यहां के चिकित्सकों की ओर से गर्भवती महिलाओं को रेफर कर दिया जाता था। इससे महिलाओं काफी प्रसव पीड़ा उठानी पड़ती थी।

चिकित्सक की नियुक्ति के बाद संसाधनों की कमी रहने पर शहर के समाजसेवी लोग व आमजन भी काफी सहयोग कर रहे हैं। चिकित्सालय में 7 नवम्बर को मोहम्मद रज़ा खां उमराव खानी की पुत्री कुलसुम (आबीदा) पत्नी आसिफ खां के दूसरी सन्तान कन्या के जन्म की खुशी में संसाधन भेंट किए।

मोहम्मद रजा खां ने खुश होकर चिकित्सालय में पंद्रह हजार रुपए के संसाधन भेंट किए। इस पर चिकित्सक गोपाल ढाका सहित अन्य चिकित्सकों ने आभार जताया।

रजा खां ने बताया कि नावां चिकित्सालय में चिकित्सकों की कमी के चलते उनकी पुत्री आबिदा के पहली डिलीवरी अजमेर करवानी पड़ी थी। जिससे आबिदा व परिजनों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा था। दूसरी संतान होने पर किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें