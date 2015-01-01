पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुजुर्ग झुलसी:सुबह चाय बनाते समय चूल्हा भभकने से झुलसी बुजुर्ग ने उपचार के दौरान तोड़ा दम

नागौर3 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली थाना इलाके के कुम्हारी दरवाजे के पास बुधवार को चाय बनाते समय चूल्हा भभकने से बुरी तरह झुलसी एक बुजुर्ग ने बीकानेर में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार घटनाक्रम सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे का है।

जब मृतका कुम्हारी दरवाजे के पास निवासी समा उर्फ सवीना 65 पत्नी मकबूल अहमद के पति प्रतिदिन की भांति सुबह नमाज पढ़ाने के लिए घर से निकल गए थे। इसके चलते घर में सवीना के अलावा उसका एक बेटा था जो उपर के कमरे में सोया हुआ था। जबकि बुजुर्ग नीचे के भवन में थीं।

वहीं दूसरा बेटा कहीं बाहर गया हुआ था। पुलिस के अनुसार तभी बुजुर्ग चाय बनाने के लिए उठी तो अचानक चूल्हा भभक उठा। इससे उठी चिंगारी की जद में आने से बुजुर्ग बुरी तरह झुलस गई। घर के दरवाजे बंद होने से उसकी चीखें बाहर नहीं पहुंच पाई।

जब स्थानीय लोगों ने उसके घर से धुंआ उठता हुआ देखा तो वे भागकर उक्त स्थान पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने जैसे तैसे दरवाजा खोला तो उनको बुजुर्ग झुलसी हुई अवस्था में मिली। इस दृश्य के बाद लोगों ने आनन-फानन में आग पर काबू पाया और सूचना परिजनों को देने के बाद बुजुर्ग को जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल में लेकर आए।

जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसकी गंभीर स्थिति बताते हुए प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे बीकानेर के लिए रैफर कर दिया। जहां उसने बीकानेर में उपचार के दौरान सुबह साढ़े ग्यारह बजे दम तोड़ दिया।

इससे पूर्व उक्त घटनाक्रम की सूचना पर थाने पर पह़ुंचे कोतवाली थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल सोहन सिंह बीकानेर तक बुजुर्ग और उसके परिजनों के साथ गए थे। पुलिस अनुसार बुजुर्ग से भी वार्तालाप करने का प्रयास किया गया है। पुलिस ने परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर अभी पूरे प्रकरण को मर्ग माना है।

