थाने से 500 मीटर दूर देह व्यापार का खुलासा:दिल्ली, एमपी और बिहार की लड़कियों को बुलाकर महिला करवा रही थी गलत काम, टोकन से होता था पैसों का हिसाब

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
देह व्यापार करने वाली युवतियों की मुखिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
देह व्यापार करने वाली युवतियों की मुखिया।

कोतवाली थाना इलाके से महज 500 मीटर दूर बीकानेर रोड पर हवाई पट्टी के ठीक सामने देह व्यापार का खुलासा हुआ है। जो पिछले 4 महीनों से चल रहा था। पुलिस ने मौके से चार युवतियों के साथ दलाल महिला को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जो देह व्यापार में जुटी हुई थी। पुलिस ने इस अड्डे पर बोगस ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा। इसके बाद इशारा मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी को दबोच लिया और थाने लाया गया।

रेड में मध्य प्रदेश, बीकानेर, गोगेलाव तथा बिहार की युवतियों को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार यहां पर दिल्ली की लड़कियों को भी बुलवाकर दलाल महिला देह व्यापार करवा रही थी। जिन्हें काम खत्म होने के बाद हिसाब कर शाम को वापस रवाना कर दिया जाता था। वहीं, युवतियों को यहां ठहराने के भी इंतजाम किए हुए थे।

पुलिस को रविवार शाम साढ़े सात बजे पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना प्राप्त हुई। इसके बाद डिप्टी विनोद सीपा एवं टीम मौके पर पहुंची और कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार मौके के मुख्य दलाल सदर थाना इलाके के बारानी निवासी महिला है। जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस रात तक सभी से पूछताछ करती रही।

इस घर में चल रहा था गलत काम।
इस घर में चल रहा था गलत काम।

टोकन से ही होता है बाहर से आई लड़कियों का हिसाब, हर रोज अड्‌डे पर पहुंचती लड़कियां, युवकों का सहयोग
देह व्यापार के अड्डे पर हर दिन चार-पांच लड़कियां रहती थीं। इनके अलावा दलाल महिला व दो-तीन युवक भी यहां हर समय बैठे रहते थे। बाहर से आई लड़कियों का हिसाब-किताब टोकन से हाेता था। यह टोकन दलाल ही देती थी और इसके अनुसार ही रुपए देती थी। यह पूरा खेल सुबह से शाम तक चलता है। जबकि रविवार अवकाश रखा जाता था।

देह व्यापार का 1500 से शुरू होता है भाव
पुलिस के अनुसार 1500 रुपए से नीचे इनका कोई भाव नहीं था। दलाल महिला 1500 से 2500 रुपए तक लेती थी। इसके अलावा हर दिन नई लड़कियों को बाहर से भी बुलाती थी। पुलिस ने बोगस ग्राहक भेजकर पूरे मामले का खुलासा किया।

(रिपोर्ट- चेतन द्विवेदी, नागौर)

