मतदान की तैयारी:रोल, रातंगा सहित छह पंचायतों को अति संवेदनशील किया गया घोषित

रोल9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूची में सोमणा, फरड़ोद, गगवाना और साडोकन का भी नाम

रोल थाना क्षेत्र में छह ग्राम पंचायत अति संवेदनशील तथा आठ ग्राम पंचायत संवेदनशील घोषित किए गए हैं। ऐसे में मतदान शांतिपूर्वक सम्पन्न करवाने को लेकर अति संवेदनशील व संवेदनशील पंचायतों के मतदान केंद्रों पर प्रशासन की विशेष नजर रहेगी। जानकारी के अनुसार रोल थाना क्षेत्र के रोल, रातंगा, सोमणा, फरड़ोद, गगवाना व साडोकन ग्राम पंचायत अति संवेदनशील तथा सोनेली, बुगरड़ा, टांगला, मांगलोद, छापड़ा, सरासनी व डीडिया कला ग्राम पंचायत संवेदनशील घोषित किए गए है।

ऐसी ग्राम पंचायतों में शांति पूर्वक मतदान सम्पन्न करवाने के लिए प्रशासन की विशेष नजर रहेगी तथा व्यापक इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। रोल थानाधिकारी गणेशराम मीणा ने बताया कि चुनाव भयमुक्त, स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष व शांतिपूर्वक हो इसको लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन भी मुस्तैदी से काम करेगा तथा हर गतिविधियों पर कड़ी नजर रखेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव के दौरान सभी को आदर्श आचार संहिता की पूर्णरूप से पालना करनी होगी। आदर्श आचार संहिता की अवहेलना करने या कोई किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ ठोस कार्यवाही की जाएगी। वहीं मतदान केंद्रों पर आवश्यक व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर संबंधित बीएलओ से मतदान केंद्रों पर बिजली, पानी, रैम्प, शौचालय, सुरक्षा दीवार, खिड़कियां, बूथ स्थिति सहित अनेक आवश्यक बिंदुओं के बारे में भी जानकारियां ली जाएगी।

