अभियान:जरूरतमंद परिवारों को सोलर लाइट भेंट

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शारदा बालिका निकेतन विद्यालय की ओर से चलाया जा रहा है अभियान

शारदा बालिका निकेतन विद्यालय द्वारा बस्ती में संचालित निशुल्क संस्कार केंद्र पर जरूरतमंद परिवारों को सोलर लाइट भेंट की गई। जिला संस्कार केंद्र प्रमुख भोजराज अग्रवाल ने बताया कि विद्या भारती द्वारा संपूर्ण देशभर में चल रहे पिछड़ी बस्ती के कुछ चयनित परिवारों को जिनके घर पर बिजली के कनेक्शन नहीं है ऐसे परिवारों को सोलर लाइट विद्या भारती की योजना से निशुल्क वितरण की जा रही है।

इसी के अंतर्गत मंगलवार काे नागौर बड़ली मोहल्ला स्थित फुलवरिया बस्ती में चल रहे जीजामाता बाल संस्कार केंद्र पर यह कार्यक्रम हुकमाराम फुलवरिया की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य वक्ता विद्या भारती के प्रांतीय सेवा प्रमुख रुद्र कुमार शर्मा रहे। इस अवसर पर मुख्य वक्ता ने कहा कि देने वाले सभी देवता स्वरूप होते हैं जैसे सूर्य तेज देता है तो उसे सूर्य देवता कहते हैं उन्होंने बताया कि संपूर्ण हिंदू समाज में समरसता की भावना विकसित करना ही विद्या भारती का लक्ष्य है।

भोजराज अग्रवाल ने सौर ऊर्जा की लाइट का उपयोग करने की संपूर्ण जानकारी मोहल्ले वासियों को दी विद्यालय की प्रधानाचार्य कमला चारण ने कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया। इस अवसर पर शिशु वाटिका की प्रधानाचार्य गोगी देवी बालिका छात्रावास की अधीक्षक विनीता सहित बस्ती के अभिभावक गण उपस्थित रहे। केंद्र की संचालिका गुड्डी फुलवारी ने आभार व्यक्त किया। इस अवसर पर बड़ली मोहल्ले के पांच परिवारों को निशुल्क सोलर लाइटें प्रदान की गई। शांति मंत्र के साथ कार्यक्रम का समापन किया गया।

