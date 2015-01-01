पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:आठ साल से चल रही समस्या का समाधान, 1 वर्ष में प्रसव होने वाले आंकड़े दो माह में पूरे

नावां सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति के बाद नावां चिकित्सालय में प्रसव के मामले बढ़े, अब सुधरी समस्या

नावां के चिकित्सालय में कई वर्षों तक चिकित्सकों का पद रिक्त होने के साथ ही महिला गायनिक चिकित्सक भी नहीं थी। जिसके चलते प्रसव की भयंकर पीड़ा झेल रही महिलाओं को चिकित्सकों द्वारा मौखिक रूप से ही कुचामन रेफर कर दिया जाता है। ऐसे में कुचामन ले जाने तक जच्चा बच्चा की जान जोखिम में रहती है। लेकिन चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती थी।

शहर की समाजसेवी संस्थाओं व बजरंगी ग्रुप की ओर से कई आंदोलन किए गए लेकिन कहीं भी सुनवाई नहीं हुई। राजस्थान सरकार के उप मुख्य सचेतक महेन्द्र चौधरी की ओर से विधायक बनने के पश्चात सर्वप्रथम इस समस्या पर विशेष ध्यान दिया गया। जिसके चलते उपखण्ड मुख्यालय सहित आस पास के गांवों व कस्बों की महिलाओं के लिए अभिशाप बना चिकित्सालय अब वरदान साबित हो रहा है। चिकित्सालय में 2012 के बाद से अगस्त 2020 तक महिलाओं को उपचार के लिए दर दर भटकना पड़ता था। विधायक चौधरी की अभिशंसा के बाद चिकित्सालय में अगस्त माह में स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ गोपाल ढाका के नियुक्ति की गई। इसके बाद चिकित्सालय में प्रसव संख्या का ग्राफ बढ़ता जा रहा है। गोपाल ढाका के आने के बाद अब काफी राहत मिलने लग गई है।

ऑपरेशन थियेटर शुरू होने से बढ़ेगी प्रसव संख्या

स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ गोपाल ढाका ने बताया कि कई वर्षों से चिकित्सालय का ऑपरेशन थियेटर बंद पड़ा है। ऑपरेशन थियेटर पर सल्य चिकित्सा के माध्यम से प्रसव करवाने की सुविधा नहीं होने से प्रतिदिन एक दो मरीजों को रेफर करना पड़ता है। सामान्य प्रसव शहर के चिकित्सालय में कर दिया जाता है लेकिन ऑपरेशन थियेटर की कमी के कारण ऑपरेशन से प्रसव नहीं करवाया जा सकता है। उच्चाधिकारियों को कई बार अवगत करवाया गया है कि यदि ऑपरेशन थियेटर शुरू होता है तो चिकित्सालय में प्रसव संख्या बढ़ेगी और महिलाओं को भी राहत मिलेगी।

एक साल का आंकड़ा दो माह में पूरा हो गया
2012 में महिला चिकित्सक के जाने के बाद नावां चिकित्सालय में प्रतिमाह दो से चार प्रसव होते थे। 2015 से 2019 तक प्रतिमाह लगभग 70 प्रसव प्रतिवर्ष का आंकड़ा आता था। लेकिन अगस्त में चिकित्सक गोपाल ढाका की ओर से अगस्त माह में 22 प्रसव, सितम्बर माह में 35 प्रसव व अक्टूबर माह में 45 प्रसव करवाए गए। चिकित्सालय में जो आंकड़ा एक वर्ष में आता था, चिकित्सक ढाका के आने के बाद दो माह में यह आंकड़ा पूरा हो गया।
इनका कहना है

  • ऑपरेशन थियेटर की कमी के बारे में उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया गया है। जल्द से जल्द ऑपरेशन थियेटर शुरू करवाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। - धर्मेंद्र देवन्दा, ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी, कुचामन
