पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल:जायल में 25 लाख की लागत से खेल मैदान तैयार, अब खेल सकेंगे खिलाड़ी

नागौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेल मैदान की गणतंत्र दिवस पर सौगात, सरपंच के नेतृत्व में हुआ काम

जायल सरपंच जगदीश कड़वासरा ने ग्राम पंचायत में खेल मैदान के लिए सरकार से 25 लाख रुपए का बजट स्वीकृत करवाया है। इससे पंचायत के खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा तरासने का मौका मिलेगा। गौरतलब है कि 10 लोगों काे मिलाकर सरपंच ने काफी समय पहले युवा मंच नाम से ग्रुप बनाया, जिसमें अब तक कई लोग जुड़ चुके है।

इसमें गिरधारी सैन, ओमप्रकाश व्यास, अनिल कुमार पाराशर, मनोज पुरोहित, बाबूलाल सोनी, नवीन बटेसर आदि युवा मंच के माध्यम से विकास करवाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया। जिसमें गणपति उत्सव, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, स्वागत द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, रक्तदान शिविर, खेलों का प्रोत्साहन, गैसे कनेक्शन आदि कार्य किए गए।

इससे प्रभावित होकर जायल की जनता ने कड़वासरा को राजनीति में उतार कर सरपंच बना दिया। खेल मैदान की जगह स्थिति देखकर खेल मैदान बनाने के लिए एसडीएम रवीन्द्र कुमार, बीडीओ ललित कुमार यादव, कनिष्ठ सहायक रामस्वरूप गोदारा, मंजूर अहमद, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी लूणाराम कताला, उप सरपंच रामदेव मांगलोदा की देखरेख में खेल मैदान का कार्य शुरू हुआ। कलेक्टर ने कार्य को देखते हुए विकास अधिकारी को 25 लाख रुपए और स्वीकृत करने के आदेश दिए है।

जानकारी अनुसार एक ओपन जिम, बाॅलीवाल मैदान, बास्केट बाल मैदान, क्रिकेट मैदान, टेबल टेनिस, हाॅकी मैदान, खो-खो, कबड्डी मैदान तैयार हो रहे है। सरपंच कड़वासरा के नेतृत्व में गिरधारी बटेसर, सहदेव जाखड़, मेहबूब छींपा, सुरेन्द्र बेड़ा आदि के सहयोग से 26 जनवरी 2021 को यह मैदान जायल के युवा, बच्चों, आर्मी की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं व जायल की जनता को नई सौगात दी जा रही है जो जायल सरपंच का पिछले एक वर्ष का सपना था इस मैदान को लेकर वो साकार हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser