आयोजन:निकुंजगामी मंहत राधाचरण दास महाराज की मूर्ति स्थापना हुई , भागवत पूर्णाहूति पर भंडारा किया

ठठाना मीठड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • लीचाना रोड स्थित भादीपीठ मंदिर में धामगमनोत्सव कार्यक्रम हुआ, भादी बिहारी का किया गया अभिषेक

कस्बे में लीचाना रोड पर स्थित भादीपीठ मंदिर में निकुजगामी मंहत राधाचरण दास महाराज के सातवें धामगमनोत्सव पर विभिन्न धार्मिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। भादीपीठ परिकर अम्बिका शरण दाधीच ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सुबह भादीबिहारी का अभिषेक किया गया। तत्पश्चात भादीबिहारी के मज मंदिर में निकुजगामी महंत राधाचरण दास महाराज की मूर्ति स्थापना वैदिक मंत्रोचारण कर की गई।

पंडित राधेश्याम शास्त्री, गोपाल जोशी, हरी प्रसाद शर्मा ने मंदिर परिसर में निकुंजगामी महंत राधाचरण दास महाराज की मूर्ति स्थापना के उपलक्ष्य में वैदिक मंत्रोचारण कर हवन-पूजन किया। तत्पश्चात गाजे बाजे के भादीपीठाधिश्वर मंहत रेवती रमण दास महाराज व परिकरो के समाधि स्थल पर गुरु व दादा गुरुओं की चरण पादूकाओ का पूजन किया। इस दौरान समाधि स्थल पर आरती कर प्रसाद का वितरण किया। श्रीमद्भागवत कथा के अंतिम दिन कथावाचक सोनू श्याम महाराज ने सार बताते हुए दतात्रये ने 24 शिक्षा गुरु बनाए। वहीं दीक्षा गुरु एक ही बनना चाहिए। महाराज ने बताया कि दतात्रये ने वैश्या पिंगला को बनाया। उससे सीखा कि कैसे किसी प्रसन्न करने के लिए सज धज कर मोहित किया जाता है। कुंवारी कन्या को अपना गुरु बनाया। वहीं महाराज श्री ने भागवत का सार बताते हुए कहा कि अपना सब कुछ समर्पण कर भगवान की शरण जाना ही भागवत का सार है। क्योकि यह शरीर ही जन्म लेता व मरता है जबकि आत्मा तो अजर अमर है।

इस दौरान जयपुर के सतीसेवक रामबाबू ने अपने परिजनों के साथ आकर मंहत रेवती रमण दास महाराज, श्याम बिहारी दास महाराज हस्तल मंदिर, पलसाना मंहत मनोहर शरण दास, यमुना सूरदास पांचोता, कथावाचक सोनू श्याम महाराज, जयपुर के संस्कृत महाविद्यालय के पूर्व प्राचार्य, गोपाल चोयल अजमेर, विप्रजनो आदि को माला, दुपट्टा ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया।

इस दौरान भादीपीठाधिश्वर मंहत रेवती रमण दास महाराज, लुकुट वल्लभ गौड़, मुकुट वल्लभ गौड़, नंदलाल प्रजापत, मनोहर सिंह, बनवारी लाल शर्मा, गोपाल दमामी, श्रीकांत गौड़, हेमराज चारण, किशन चारण ने भक्ति रस से ओतप्रोत भजन से श्रोता भावविभोर हो गए। राजभोग आरती कर विशाल भंडारे का आयोजन किया। जिसमें सैंकड़ो श्रृद्धालुओं ने पंगत प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

