खुलासा:समय पर रुपए देने और रजिस्ट्री करवाने के वादे से बचने को रची 22 लाख लूट की कहानी

नागौर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिपोर्ट में ही विरोधाभास, इसलिए प्रथम पूछताछ में ही फूट पड़ा, सदर थाना इलाके का मामला

सदर थाना इलाके के डुकोसी गांव के पास दीपावली से एक दिन पूर्व 22 लाख रुपए लूट की वारदात हुई ही नहीं थीं। रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने वाले ने निर्धारित समय पर दीपावली के बाद रुपए देने तथा रजिस्ट्री करवाने के वादे को टालने व परेशानी से बचने के लिए असल में लूट की एक मनगढ़ंत योजना बनाने के बाद एक झूठी रिपोर्ट सदर थाना पुलिस को प्रस्तुत की थी, जिसको खोलने में पुलिस को जरा भी परेशानी नहीं हुई।

आरोपी खुद की बनाई गई कहानी में खुद ही फंस गया। क्योंकि आरोपी की रिपोर्ट में कई विरोधाभास थे, जिनका वह कोई स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं दे पाया। पुलिस ने जब आरोपी से सख्ती के साथ पूछताछ की तो वह फूट पड़ा और वारदात की सच्चाई को उगल दिया। वारदात का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने बताया कि लूट का झूठा प्रकरण दर्ज करवाने के आरोप में बासनी के बेहलिम मोहल्ला निवासी अबूबकर पुत्र मोहम्मद सरदार के खिलाफ अब कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उसके खिलाफ कोर्ट में इस्तगासा पेश कर कार्रवाई होगी।

दिवाली बाद 8 लाख व उसका ब्याज चुकाना था व 10 बीघा की रजिस्ट्री करानी थी
पुलिस उप अधीक्षक विनोद कुमार सीपा ने बताया कि अबू बकर व उसके प्रोपर्टी पार्टनर ने करीब 5-6 साल पहले गांव बासनी में इंदास रोड पर गोवा खुर्द निवासी हरकाराम चौधरी से 10 बीघा जमीन खरीदी थी। इसके वहां प्लॉटिंग कर ग्राहकों को विक्रय किए थे, लेकिन उक्त जमीन की राशि में से करीब 8 लाख रुपए व ब्याज बकाया रहने की वजह से रजिस्ट्री हरकाराम के नाम पर ही थी।

पुलिस ने बताया अबू बकर ने दीपावली के ठीक बाद हरकाराम को शेष राशि व ब्याज देने वाला का वादा किया था। इसके साथ ही रजिस्ट्री भी होने वाली थी, लेकिन अबू बकर के पास इतने रुपयों की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। इसके चलते हरकाराम तथा अपने प्रोपर्टी पार्टनर को विश्वास दिलाने के लिए अबू बकर ने चार दिन पहले ही लूट की झूठी योजना बनाई। इससे हरकाराम व उसके पार्टनर को रुपए देने तथा रजिस्ट्री करवाने का समय मिल जाए। आरोपी ने सोचा कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने से उससे रुपए नहीं मांगेंगे और रजिस्ट्री करवाने का भी समय मिल जाएगा। क्योंकि उसको दोनों ओर से काफी परेशानी हो रही थी।

वारदात की जानकारी से पहले काटा फोन
वारदात का खुलासा होने से ठीक एक दिन पहले आरोपी अबू बकर से उक्त वारदात की हकीकत जानने के लिए जब उससे सम्पर्क किया तो वह घबराहट भरे अंदाज में बातें कर रहा था। आरोपी ने यह भी बताया कि पुलिस का अनुसंधान सही दिशा में जा रहा है। जल्द ही पुलिस आरोपियों तक पहुंच जाएगी। जब वारदात का खुलासा होगा तो वह खुद ही इसकी सच्चाई बयां करेगा। एेसा कहने के बाद आरोपी ने अपना फोन काट दिया था।

आरोपी ने झूठ बोलने के लिए दोस्तों को भी तैयार किया, लेकिन तीनों के विरोधाभासी बयानों से खुद ही फंस गए
थाना प्रभारी नंद किशोर वर्मा ने बताया कि अबू बकर ने जैसे ही रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई तो पुलिस ने इलाके के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को भी चेक किया। आरोपी ने बताया था कि वह बासनी से अपने दोस्त के साथ नागौर आया। इसके बाद वह उसी के साथ वापस अपने गांव जा रहा था तभी उसके साथ लूट की वारदात हुई, लेकिन जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज को चेक किया गया तो आते-जाते समय आरोपी स्कूटी पर स्वयं अकेला ही था।

जब पुलिस ने सुभाष पारीक व अब्दुल वाहिद से पूछताछ कि तो सामने आया कि अबू बकर ने उनको भी झूठ बोलने के लिए तैयार किया था। हालांकि प्रथम पूछताछ में सुभाष व अब्दुल वाहिद ने अपने साथी अबू बकर का साथ दिया था, लेकिन कुछ देर में ही उन्होंने पूरी सच्चाई को उगल दिया। साथ ही बताया कि उनको कुछ पता ही नहीं है। वे दोनों तो अपने घरों पर थे। ऐसा बोलने के लिए अबूबकर ने ही उनको बोला था। इस तरह आरोपी के बताए कथन व एफआईआर के तथ्य दोनों में भिन्नता बहुत थी। जब आरोपी से सख्ती के साथ पूछताछ की तो वह फूट पड़ा और वारदात को उगल दिया।

रूट चार्ट खंगाला, लूट के निशां कहीं नहीं
एसएचओ नंद किशोर ने बताया 14 नवंबर को अबू बकर ने रिपोर्ट में बताया 13 नवंबर की रात 9:45 बजे वह अब्दुल वाहिद के साथ नागौर आया। यहां प्रोपर्टी पार्टनर सुभाष पारीक से हिसाब के 22 लाख लेने के बाद वापस गांव जा रहा था। तभी आरोपियों ने हमला कर लूट कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी के मोबाइल से मैप का टाईमलाइन लेकर उसका रूट बनाया। इलाके के सीसीटीवी खंगाले लूट के निशा कहीं भी नहीं मिले थे। वारदात झूठी थी।

