पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:विद्यार्थी दिवस बीमा सुरक्षा सप्ताह सात से 14 नवम्बर तक होगा आयोजित

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग करेगा आयोजन, मिलेगा संबल

समस्त राजकीय विद्यालयों की कक्षा 1 से 12 में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों की सभी प्रकार की दुर्घटनाओं में होने वाली मृत्यु अथवा किसी अंग की स्थाई क्षति के जोखिम को वहन करने के लिए राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग (साधारण बीमा निधि) द्वारा 14 नवम्बर, 1996 से लगातार विद्यार्थी सुरक्षा दुर्घटना बीमा योजना का सफलतापूर्वक संचालन किया जा रहा है।

इस दुर्घटना बीमा योजना के अन्तर्गत राज्य के सभी राजकीय विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत समस्त छात्र-छात्राएं बीमित है। योजना के अन्तर्गत विद्यार्थी की दुर्घटना के कारण मृत्यु कारित होने की स्थिति में विद्यार्थी के अभिभावक को 1 लाख रूपये का भुगतान इस विभाग के जिला कार्यालय द्वारा किया जाता है। दुर्घटनावश किसी विद्यार्थी के अंग को पूर्ण/आंशिक स्थायी क्षति होने की स्थिति में भी पाॅलिसी नियमानुसार भुगतान किया जाता है।

इसी के साथ दुर्घटना के कारण विद्यार्थी को अस्पताल में 24 घण्टे से अधिक समय तक भर्ती रहने पर इलाज के बिलों के आधार पर 5000 रुपए तक की राशि के पुनर्भरण का प्रावधान भी इस योजना में सम्मिलित है। राजकीय विद्यालयों से भिन्न शिक्षण संस्थानों (निजी विद्यालयों, राजकीय/निजी महाविद्यालयों/विश्व विद्यालयों, तकनीकी शिक्षण संस्थानों) में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी ऐच्छिक आधार पर विद्यार्थी सुरक्षा दुर्घटना बीमा योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही है।

राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग द्वारा इस वर्ष बाल दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में 7 नवम्बर से 14 नवम्बर तक ‘‘विद्यार्थी दिवस बीमा सुरक्षा सप्ताह‘‘ आयोजित किया जा रहा है। विभाग के सहायक निदेशक डाॅ. प्रेमसिंह ने बताया कि इस अभियान के तहत विद्यार्थी सुरक्षा दुर्घटना बीमा योजना के अन्तर्गत प्रक्रियाधीन दावों तथा अभियान के तहत प्राप्त होने वाले दावों का शत-प्रतिशत निस्तारण का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

दुर्घटना की स्थिति में विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों को आर्थिक सम्बल प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग द्वारा संचालित इस कल्याणकारी योजना के पूर्णरूपेण सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए समस्त विद्यालयों के संस्था प्रधानों से अनुरोध है कि नागौर जिले के आपके अधीनस्थ विद्यालयों के छात्र दुर्घटना का कोई प्रकरण हो तो उसके सम्बन्ध में निर्धारित दावा-प्रपत्र भरकर अन्य आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग के जिला कार्यालय, नागौर में अविलम्ब प्रेषित किया जाए, जिससे अभिभावकों को आर्थिक सम्बल प्राप्त हो सकेगा।

जिला कार्यकारिणी बैठक सात नवंबर को आयोजित

भारतीय किसान संघ नागौर जिले की जिला कार्यकारिणी बैठक 7 नवंबर को दोपहर 12:00 बजे ब्रह्मपुरी स्थित केशव कृपा भवन नागौर में प्रांत संगठन मंत्री हेमराज के सानिध्य में आयोजित की जाएगी। किसान संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष जस्साराम चौधरी ने बताया कि इस कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में जिले के समस्त कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित होंगे। इस बैठक में भारतीय किसान संघ का सदस्यता अभियान पर विशेष चर्चा की जाएगी एवं सदस्यता अभियान को लेकर विशेष रूपरेखा बनाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें