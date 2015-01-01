पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:डेगाना सीआई और महिला कांस्टेबल को पुलिस अधीक्षक ने किया लाइन हाजिर

नागौर/डेगाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेगाना थाने का मामला, अब जांच भी सीआईडी-सीबी करेगी

डेगाना थाना प्रभारी एवं एक महिला कांस्टेबल के बीच विवाद के चलते दोनों ही कार्मिकों के खिलाफ डेगाना थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज होते ही पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बुधवार को दोनों ही कार्मिकों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि डेगाना थाना प्रभारी राजपाल सिंह तथा महिला कांस्टेबल मंजू रिणवा के खिलाफ डेगाना थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज होने की वजह से दोनों को डेगाना से हटाते हुए लाइन हाजिर किया है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार अब इस प्रकरण की जांच भी सीआईडी-सीबी जयपुर की ओर से की जाएगी। उक्त प्रकरण की पत्रावलियां अब वहीं जाएंगी। इसके चलते अब इस विवाद का फैसला भी वहीं से होने वाला है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले इस मामले की जांच अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक की ओर से की जा रही थी।
उल्लेखनीय है कि महिला कांस्टेबल ने डेगाना एसएचओ के खिलाफ 7 दिसंबर को एसपी से शिकायत की थी। इस पर एसपी ने उक्त मामले की जांच एएसपी को सौंप दी थी, लेकिन महिला कांस्टेबल ने इस मामले की शिकायत पुलिस महानिरीक्षक रेंज अजमेर से भी कर दी। इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर को आईजी कार्यालय से ई-मेल के जरिए शिकायत प्राप्त हुई, जिस पर डेगाना थाना पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज किया।
महिला कांस्टेबल की यह थी शिकायत
आईजी को सौंपी गई शिकायत में महिला कांस्टेबल ने आरोप लगाया कि डेगाना एसएचओ जब से थाने पर लगा है लगातार उसको फोन करता है। फोन करने से मना किया तो वह उसको परेशान करने लगा और कहने लगा कि अगर वह बात नहीं करेगी तो उसको और प्रताड़ित करेगा। आरोप है कि 6 दिसंबर को वह सास की बीमारी का कारण लेकर छुट्टी मांगने गई तो छुट्टी देने से इनकार कर दिया और अभद्र भाषा का उपयोग किया गया। साथ ही कहा कि इसका एफएसएल लेटर बना दो और भेज दो।
इसके बाद नौकरी सिखाने से लेकर और भी कई तरह की अभद्र भाषा का उपयोग किया गया। आरोप है कि उस समय थाना प्रभारी ने अपनी पावर का हवाला भी दिया और महिला कांस्टेबल से धक्का मुक्की भी की। साथ में गाली गलौच भी किया। उस समय थाने के जाप्ते में रामकुमार, भीम सिंह, गिरधारी, एसआई रिछपाल सहित अन्य ने समझाया।

डेगाना थाना प्रभारी की पत्नी ने लगाया मारपीट का आरोप
दूसरी ओर 16 दिसंबर को डेगाना थाना प्रभारी की पत्नी मीनाक्षी पत्नी राजपाल सिंह ने थाना प्रभारी के नाम सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उक्त घटनाक्रम 6 दिसंबर शाम सात बजे का है। महिला थाने की कांस्टेबल मंजू उसके आवासीय क्वाटर पर आई और बेल बजाई। दरवाजा खोला तो महिला कांस्टेबल ने हाथापाई करना शुरू कर दिया। बाल पकड़कर नीचे गिरा दिया और उसको लात-मुक्कों से मारपीट करने लगी और कहने लगी कि उसके पति ने गलत ड्यूटी लगाई है। वह उसको छोड़ेगी नहीं। कहने लगी कि वह झूठे मुकदमे में भी फंसाएगी।

इसके बाद गालियां भी देने लगी। यह मंजर महिला कांस्टेबल बसंती देखती रही। कांस्टेबल भरत की पत्नी भी दूर से यह सब देख रही थी। शोर-शराबा हुआ तो कांस्टेबल अक्षय, सुखाराम विश्नोई, ड्राइवर श्रवण आए और महिला कांस्टेबल को समझाया। रिपोर्ट अनुसार इस घटनाक्रम से पहले महिला कांस्टेबल ऑन ड्यूटी उसके पति राजपाल सिंह के साथ भी बहुत बदतमीजी व अभद्र व्यवहार व गाली गलौच कर चुकी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें