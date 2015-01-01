पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकरण दर्ज:झांसा देकर ठगी; 181.400 ग्राम सोना लेकर बदले में 200 ग्राम देने की योजना बता की ठगी

नागौर42 मिनट पहले
योजना के तहत 15 किस्तों 181.400 ग्राम सोना लेने के बाद उसके बदले में एकसाथ 200 ग्राम सोने देने का झांसा देकर ठगी करने के आरोप में कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने चार जनों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। प्रकरण वर्ष 2018-2019 का है।

पुलिस के अनुसार शहर की खाई गली निवासी शिवम पुत्र कैलाशराम सोनी ने आरोपी खाई गली निवासी डूंगरराम पुत्र आसुराम सोनी, आसुुराम पुत्र खेताराम सोनी, उमेश पुत्र आसूराम सोनी, बबलू पुत्र आसुराम सोनी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाया है। रिपोर्ट अनुसार डूंगरराम स्वर्ण व्यवसायी है। जो लोगों से किश्तों पर सोना लेकर योजना बनाकर सोना विक्रय करता है। इसी योजना अनुसार आरोपी ने गांवों के लोगों को भी योजना का सदस्य बनाया, और करीब 181.400 ग्राम सोने को 15 किश्तों में लेकर एक मुश्त उस 200 ग्राम सोने को देने के लिए नागौर शहर में शिवम व अन्य लोगाें को योजना में शामिल किया। आरोपी ने फरवरी 2018 में 15 सदस्यों को शामिल करते हुए 15 किस्तों में सोना प्राप्त कर एक मुस्त 200 ग्राम सोना देने की योजना बनाई।

ऐसे पहुंची किस्ते : प्रथम किस्त शिवम से 25 फरवरी 2018 को 10.840 ग्राम सोना की। दूसरी 30 मार्च 13.300 ग्राम, तीसरी 30 अप्रैल को 10.800 गाम, चौथी 25 मई 2018 को 11.190 ग्राम, पांचवी 11.300 ग्राम सोना 30 जून, 30 जुलाई को छठी किस्त 11.470 ग्राम, 7वीं 11.480, 8वीं किस्त 11.860 ग्राम, 9वीं किस्त 12 ग्राम सोना 31 अक्टूबर को, 10वीं किस्त 12.290 ग्राम सोना 31 नवंबर, 11वीं किस्त 12.530 ग्राम सोना 31 दिसंबर 2018 तथा 12वीं किस्त 12.740 ग्राम 4 जनवरी, 13वीं किस्त 13.060 ग्राम, 31 फरवरी 2019 14वीं किस्त पर 13.20, 31 मार्च 2019 को अंतिम 15वीं किस्त पर 13.340 ग्राम सोना 31 अप्रैल 2019 को प्राप्त किया।

परिवादी ने अपने हिस्से का भी दिया
विभिन्न किस्तों में 181.400 ग्राम सोना डूंगरराम ने परिवादी शिवम से प्राप्त किया। साथ में किस्त जमा कराने के संदेश भी वह मोबाइल से भेजे गए। शिवम व अन्य लोगों से योजना का बड़े पैमाने पर सोना एकत्रित हुअा तो शिवम ने भी अपने हिस्से का 181.4 ग्राम सोना अदा कर दिया, जिससे योजना अनुसार एकमुश्त उसको भी 200 ग्राम सोना मिल जाए।

सोना लेकर अब आरोपी फरार
योजना अनुसार सोना वापसी का समय आया तो डूंगरराम पत्नी एवं बच्चों सहित नागौर से फरार हो गया। अब डूंगरराम के फोन बंद है। जबकि योजना में शामिल होने के समय उसके पिता आसूराम सहित अन्य ने यह विश्वास दिलाया था कि अगर डूंगरराम सोना वापिस नहीं करता है तो वह स्वयं उक्त सोने का भुगतान करेगा। अब आरोपी से सम्पर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया है, लेकिन आरोपी गायब है। उसके परिजनों भी संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं दे रहे हैं।

