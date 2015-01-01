पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद:स्वरोजगार ऋण के आवेदन पत्र लिए जा रहे

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5वीं या इससे अधिक पढ़े आवेदन कर सकते हैं

नगर परिषद्, नागौर द्वारा दीनदयाल अन्त्योदय योजना राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन के घटक स्वरोजगार कार्यक्रम के तहत स्वरोजगार ऋण के लिए आवेदन प़त्र लिए जा रहे है। आयुक्त मनीषा चाैधरी ने बताया कि इस योजना के अन्तर्गत बी.पी.एल., स्टेट बी.पी.एल.,आस्था कार्डधारी, अन्त्योदय कार्डधारी व शहरी गरीब परिवार जिन की आय 3.00 लाख से कम हो और आयु 18 से 50 वर्ष तक हो वो व्यक्ति स्वरोजगार ऋण के लिए आवेदन कर सकते है। स्वरोजगार के लिए अधिकतम 2 लाख रूपये तक का ऋण दिया जा सकता है, जिसमें 7 प्रतिशत से अधिक ब्याज की सब्सिडी योजना के द्वारा देय है। कौशल प्रशिक्षण घटक के अन्तर्गत 18 से 35 वर्ष के युवक व युवतियां जो कि 5वीं या इससे अधिक पढ़े हुए है वो आवेदन कर सकते है।

कौशल प्रशिक्षण सोलर इंस्टालेशन टेक्नीशियन, प्लास्टिक इंजीनियरिंग, मशीन ऑपरेटर, फैशन डिजाइनिंग, ब्यूटीशियन, कम्प्यूटर एवं अकाउण्ट असिस्टेन्ट यूजिंग टेली आदि ट्रेड में दिया जाएगा। इस कौशल प्रशिक्षण के बाद प्रमाण-पत्र दिया जायेगा तथा रोजगार व स्वरोजगार उपलब्ध करवाया जायेगा। कौशल प्रशिक्षण तथा पाठय सामग्री निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाई जायेगी। आवासीय प्रशिक्षण में प्रशिक्षण के साथ रहनाए खाना तथा पाठय सामग्री निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाई जायेगी। जो भी व्यक्ति स्वरोजगार ऋण व कौशल प्रशिक्षण के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते है वो नगर परिषद, नागौर में तथा जिले की सभी नगर पालिकाओं की एन.यू.एल.एम. शाखा में अपना पंजीयन करवा सकते है।

