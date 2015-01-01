पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजनेस प्लस:गाड़ी का होगा फ्री चेकअप ऑफर सीमित समय के लिए 11 नवंबर को सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक

नागाैरएक घंटा पहले
नागाैर जिले के बाॅश आथोराइज सर्विस सेंटर जिनियस कार सर्विस बजरंग होण्डा के पास बीकानेर रोड पर फ्री चेकअप किया जाएगा। 11 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक गाड़ी का फ्री चेकअप किया जाएगा। इसमें बाॅश कंपनी के अधिकारी व प्रशिक्षित मेकेनिक की निगरानी में किया जाएगा। जिनियस कार सर्विस के मैनेजर संदीप रांकावत ने बताया कि बॉश पार्टस पर 5 प्रतिशत से 25 प्रतिशत तक छूट और नई बैटरी खरीदने पर एक स्पेशल उपहार दिया जाएगा।

इसके साथ ही कम्पलीट गाड़ी की पॉलिश मशीन द्वारा मात्र 1100 रुपए व एसी गैस फिलिंग मात्र 999 रुपए किया जाएगा। बुकिंग के लिए 9414216777 पर वाटसअप व कॉल करके करवा सकतेे है। ऑफर सीमित समय के लिए है और पहले आओ पहले पाओ की तर्ज पर रहेगा।

