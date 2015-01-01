पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:वकील की गलती से फरियादी को न होना चाहिए नुकसान

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाईकोर्ट ने एससी एसटी एक्ट के तहत दर्ज एक मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए महत्वपूर्ण व्यवस्था निर्धारित की

अगर एससी एसटी एक्ट के तहत किसी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ है और वह जमानत के लिए याचिका पेश करता है तो उसे पीड़ित या शिकायतकर्ता को भी पक्षकार (पक्षकार) बनाना होगा। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने एससी एसटी एक्ट के तहत दर्ज एक मामले में नामजद आरोपी की जमानत पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह महत्वपूर्ण व्यवस्था निर्धारित की है।

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा कि जेल में बंद कोई भी फरियादी को उसके अपने वकील की गलती की वजह से नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए। इसलिए कोर्ट याचिकाकर्ता (फरियादी) के अधिवक्ता को पीड़ित को पक्षकार बनाने के लिए मोहलत दे रही है। अब इस मामले में दो सप्ताह बाद फिर सुनवाई होगी। मेड़ता की जेल में बंद आरोपी आबिद नागौर के कुचेरा पुलिस थाने में पॉक्सो एक्ट व एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत दर्ज मामले में गिरफ्तार हुआ था। उसकी ओर से सीआरपीसी की धारा 439 के तहत जमानत की अर्जी पेश की गई। राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता के अधिवक्ता से पूछा कि पीड़ित को पक्षकार क्यों नहीं बनाया गया? इस पर कोर्ट को बताया गया कि एससी एसटी एक्ट की धारा 15-ए (3) में पेश जमानत प्रार्थना पत्र में पीड़ित को नोटिस देने की जरूरत नहीं है।

साथ ही राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट की ओर से यह भी कहा गया कि एससी एसटी एक्ट की धारा 14 ए के तहत जब अपील की जाती है, तब ही केवल पीड़ित को पक्षकार बनाने की जरूरत होती है।
जबकि राजकीय अधिवक्ता गौरवसिंह ने कहा कि एससी एक्ट की धारा 15-ए (3) के तहत जमानत कार्यवाही में पीड़ित को नोटिस देना अनिवार्य है।
याचिका 2 सप्ताह बाद फिर सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध होगी
दोनों पक्ष सुनने के बाद जस्टिस डॉ. पीएस भाटी ने कहा कि एससी एसटी एक्ट की धारा 15-ए (3) के तहत पीड़ित पक्ष या उसके प्रतिनिधि या शिकायतकर्ता को पक्षकार (रेस्पोडेंट) बनाने का अनिवार्य प्रावधान है। कोर्ट की सभी कार्यवाही में समय पर नोटिस दिए जाए जिसमें जमानत की कार्यवाही शामिल है।
अगर पीड़ित को पक्षकार (रेस्पोडेंट) नहीं बनाया जाता है तो जरूरी पक्षकार के अभाव में याचिका खारिज हो सकती है। कोर्ट ने कहा, कि इस आधार पर यह जमानत याचिका खारिज करने वाले थे, लेकिन आरोपी याचिकाकर्ता के अधिवक्ता के आग्रह पर पीड़ित को पक्षकार बनाने के लिए दो सप्ताह की मोहलत दी गई।
कोर्ट का मत है कि जेल में बंद किसी भी वादी को उसे अपने अधिवक्ता की गलती की वजह से नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए। इसलिए, कोर्ट याचिकाकर्ता के अधिवक्ता को पीड़ित को पक्षकार बनाने के लिए समय देती है। अब यह याचिका दो सप्ताह बाद फिर सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध होगी।

