हादसा:फैक्ट्री में लगी आग पर रात दो बजे काबू पाया, लेकिन धुआं सुबह तक उठता रहा

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • लुहारपुरा स्थित हैंड टूल्स फैक्ट्री में लगी आग से जुड़ा मामला

लुहारपुरा स्थित हैंड टूल्स फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग पर रात दो बजे काबू पाया जा सका, लेकिन फैक्ट्री से धुंआ सुबह तक उठता रहा। इसके चलते दूसरे दिन सोमवार को भी दमकल फैक्ट्री में पहुंची और एक गाड़ी फायर किया। बताया गया जेसीबी से जैसे ही मलबे को साफ करने का प्रयास किया तो चारो ओर धुंआ-धुंआ फैल गया। इसके चलते दोबारा दमकल को बुलाना पड़ा था। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार कारखाने की छत ब्लास्ट के साथ पूरी तरह से धराशायी हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा कारखाने में रखा हुआ पूरा सामान और कारखाने का भावन पूरी तरह कबाड़ में तब्दील हो चुका है।

फैक्ट्री मालिक ने बताया कि शॉर्ट सर्किट से उठी चिंगारी पीबीसी प्लास्टिक एवं कॉर्टनों तक पहुंची होगी, जिसके बगल में ही ऑयल की बाल्टियां भी रखी हुई थीं। जो आग के साथ वे पिघल गई और आग ने जोर पकड़ लिया। इसके चलते कुछ ही देर में आग की लपटें आसमान छूने लग गई थीं। बताया गया कि आग की लपटें इतनी भीषण थी कि नागौर एवं मूण्डवा की दमकल के साथ रात को कुचेरा से भी दमकल को बुलाना पड़ा था।

