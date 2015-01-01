पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:होटल में तोड़फोड़, मारपीट के बाद 52 हजार रूपए ले गए बदमाश

शेरानी आबाद9 घंटे पहले
  • खुनखुना पुलिस रात 2 बजे मौके पर पहुंची

नेशनल हाईवे संख्या 458 पर गुजरात होटल पर चार युवकों द्वारा तोड़फोड़, मारपीट व लूट की घटना से संबंधित मुकदमा खुनखुना थाना में दर्ज हुआ है। होटल मालिक रमजान अली पुत्र हाशम अली की ओर से रिपोर्ट में बताया कि मैं 14 नवंबर को रात 9 बजे के करीब मेरी होटल के काउंटर पर बैठा था कि वहां पर चार लड़के मोटरसाइकिल लेकर आए, उन्होंने आते ही 4 चाय कॉफी का आर्डर किया, जब मैंने पैसे मांगे तो देने से मना कर दिया और कहा कि आप हमें जानते नहीं क्या, हम 001 गैंग के सदस्य है।

अभी तुम्हें सूट कर देंगे, होटल में आग लगा देंगे। इस प्रकार जान से मारने व देख लेने की धमकी देते हुए गाली गलौच कर निकल गए। उसके बाद रात करीब 2:00 बजे हथियारों से लैस होकर चारों लोग आए और होटल का शटर खुला हुआ था तो उसे ऊपर करके होटल में तोड़फोड़ करने लगे तब वहां मौजूद सोहेल खान, मोहम्मद आदिल, मोहम्मद अली, साजिद के साथ मारपीट करने लग गए और इनसे मोबाइल छीन लिये और तीनों दरवाजों पर लगे काच के दरवाजों, एलईडी, डी फ्रीज, कैश काउंटर को तोड़ दिया और गल्ले से गाड़ी की किस्त भरने के लिए रखे 52200 रुपए लूट कर ले गए। जाते हुए मोबाइल वहीं पर फेंक दिए। युवक ने बताया कि आरोपियों के पास पिस्टल व हॉकी थी, जिससे हम घबरा गए।
आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए जांच में जुटी पुलिस
पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही 10 मिनट बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई एवं घटना की जानकारी जुटाई। पीड़ित ने बताया कि घटना के दूसरे दिन सुबह 15 नवंबर को मेरे लड़के के मोबाइल पर उन लड़कों में से निर्भयाराम का फोन आया जिसमें उसने कहा कि मैं निर्भयाराम बोल रहा हूं। हमने जो करना था वह कर दिया।

अब तुम्हें जो करना है कर लें, हम तो ऐसे ही करते रहेंगे। यह तो छोटा सा ट्रेलर है और पिक्चर अभी बाकी है। यह कहते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए फोन काट दिया। खुनखुना थानाधिकारी हरीराम ने बताया कि पीड़ित रमजान अली की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज कर अपराध धारा 427, 457,380 व 504/34 में मामला दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

