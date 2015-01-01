पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रहण:साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण 30 नवंबर काे, इस बार उपच्छाया होने से नहीं लगेगा सूतक

नागाैर4 घंटे पहले
  • इस साल चार चंद्रग्रहण और दो सूर्यग्रहण, 14 दिसंबर को साल का आखिरी ग्रहण

कार्तिक शुक्ल पूर्णिमा 30 नवंबर को साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण होगा। उपच्छाया चंद्रग्रहण होने से इस दौरान सूतक नहीं लगेगा। ज्योतिषविद् और खगोल के जानकाराें के अनुसार ग्रहण 4 घंटे 22 मिनट की अवधि का होगा। उपच्छाया ग्रहण के कारण चांद के आकार में कोई बदलाव नहीं दिखेगा, बल्कि हल्की सी परत नजर आएगी। हालांकि ग्रहण पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में ही दिखाई देगा।

नागाैर सहित प्रदेश और दिल्ली, यूपी, गुजरात आदि राज्यों में नजर नहीं आएगा। उपच्छाया का पहला स्पर्श दोपहर 1:02 बजे होगा, मध्यकाल 3:13 बजे और अंतिम स्पर्श शाम 5:24 बजे हाेगा। इसके साथ ही साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण समाप्त होगा। वहीं, 14 दिसंबर को होने वाला सूर्यग्रहण देश के किसी भी हिस्से में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इनसे पहले साल में तीन चंद्रग्रहण और एक सूर्यग्रहण हो चुके हैं।

  • 10-11 जनवरी काे चंद्रग्रहण : देशभर में रात 10:37 बजे 2:42 बजे तक।
  • 5-6 जून काे चंद्रग्रहण : रात 11:15 बजे से 2:34 बजे तक, देशभर के कई हिस्सों में दिखाई दिया।
  • 21 जून काे सूर्यग्रहण : सुबह 9:15 बजे से दोपहर 3:03 मिनट तक।
  • 5 जुलाई काे चंद्रग्रहण : सुबह 8:37 बजे से 11:22 बजे तक ग्रहण। देश में नहीं दिखा।
  • 30 नवंबर काे चंद्रग्रहण : दोपहर 1:02 बजे से शाम 5:24 बजे तक। देश के पश्चिमी राज्याें में नहीं दिखेगा।
  • 14 दिसंबर काे सूर्यग्रहण : शाम 7:03 बजे से मध्यरात्रि 12 बजे तक। देश में नहीं दिखेगा।

देशभर में नहीं दिखाई देगा आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण

14 दिसंबर को आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण हैं। लेकिन यह भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इसका प्रभाव पैसिफिक, अंटार्कटिका, साउथ अमेरिका में दिखाई देगा। सूर्यग्रहण शाम 7:03 बजे से रात 12 बजे तक रहेगा।

