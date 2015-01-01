पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज के लिए बंधक नीति:सांसद को तवज्जो, पूर्व मंत्री किलक समर्थित 7 टिकट कटे, मंडल अध्यक्ष को बांधा तो जो टिकट काटे, उन्हें मौका

हरसौर/थांवला3 घंटे पहले
  • डेगाना-भेरूंदा भाजपा में बगावत, कार्यकर्ताओं के विरोध पर नामांकन के अंतिम दिन दोपहर 1.30 बजे बदली सूची, किलक समर्थकों को टिकट

पंचायत समिति चुनाव के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को टिकट वितरण को लेकर डेगाना क्षेत्र में भाजपा की गुटबाजी सामने आई। सूत्रों की माने तो भाजपा के टिकट वितरण में पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री अजयसिंह किलक को दरकिनार करते हुए सांसद दीया कुमारी का जबरदस्त दबदबा रहा। डेगाना एवं भेरुंदा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के प्रभावशाली भाजपा नेता लक्ष्मणसिंह मुवाल, सुखराम धूण सहित 5-7 लोग जो पूर्व मंत्री किलक के बहुत करीब रहे उनके नाम भी पैनल से काट दिए गए।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 19 से फाइनल किए गए मनीष चौधरी का टिकट भी काट दिया गया। इससे नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने भेरुंदा बस स्टैंड पर हरसौर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र रामावत एवं इकाई अध्यक्ष अमरदास वैष्णव को पेड़ से बांधकर करीब एक घंटे तक बंधक बनाया। बगावत शुरू होते ही पूर्व मंत्री किलक नाराज होकर रात को ही जयपुर रवाना हो गए।

किलक ने संगठन महामंत्री चंद्रशेखर को मामले से अवगत करवाया इसके बाद वापस संशोधन हुआ और सोमवार दोपहर डेढ़ बजे नई सूची जारी हुई। इस सूची में जिन 7 नामों के लिए विरोध था, उनकी जगह किलक समर्थकों के 7 उम्मीदवार डेगाना मंडल सदस्य के रूप में भाजपा की ओर से तय किए गए।

पुलिस बोली- यह पार्टी के आक्रोश का मामला, इनको किसी ने नहीं बांधा

वहीं दूसरी ओर मंडल अध्यक्ष को पेड़ से बांधने के मामले में थांवला थानाधिकारी हीरालाल ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट जारी करते हुए कहा कि पार्टी द्वारा टिकट नहीं देने पर यह पार्टी के ही आक्रोश का मामला है। इनको किसी ने नहीं बांधा है।

भेरूंदा में कार्यकर्ताओं ने हरसौर मंडल अध्यक्ष रामावत व इकाई अध्यक्ष वैष्णव को 1 घंटे तक बांधा, पार्टी के झंडे जलाए

भेरुंदा बस स्टैंड पर सुबह 11 बजे करीब भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदर्शन करना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान गुस्साए कार्यकर्ताओं ने हरसौर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र रामावत एवं इकाई अध्यक्ष अमरदास वैष्णव को पेड़ से बांध दिया। करीब एक घंटे तक बंधक बनाए रखा और इस दौरान भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुद की पार्टी का झंडा भी जलाया।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान मंडल उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश व्यास, मंडल महामंत्री हेमेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, भैराराम, लक्ष्मण राव, श्रवणदास, बलवीर सिंह, इसाक मोहम्मद, रियाज मोहम्मद, बाबू खां देशवाली सहित बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि पार्टी के जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ताओं के टिकट साजिशवश काटे गए है। फिर पूर्व मंत्री किलक के हस्तक्षेप के बाद वापस संशोधन किया गया। इस संबंध में सांसद दिया कुमारी से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया मगर उन्होंने फोन रिसीव नहीं किया। पूर्व मंत्री किलक देर रात तक भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में सुलह कराने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। हालांकि दोपहर तक गतिरोध कम हो गया।

डेगाना मंडल सदस्यों के लिए जारी हुई सूची को लेकर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में विरोध, फिर संशोधन

वार्ड रविवार रात 9 बजे प्रत्याशी सोमवार दोपहर 1.30 बजे बदले प्रत्याशी
5 भंवरी देवी लक्ष्मी कंवर
6 रामदेव बिश्नोई हरकरण राम
10 उषा पंवार सुनीता जाट
19 पुनाराम राजपुरोहित नटवर सिंह
21 इंद्र सिंह ईडवा सत्यनारायण
22 सुरेश पुत्र रामप्रसाद विष्णु चौधरी
23 मंगलाराम जुनावा सुखराम धुण

डेमेज कंट्रोल : किलक व प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष चौधरी ने संभाला मोर्चा

  • भाजपा कार्यकर्ता पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधि में लिप्त नहीं हो। पार्टी हित में संयम से काम ले। अगर कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी है तो उनसे मिलकर समाधान का प्रयास करेंगे। पार्टी द्वारा अधिकृत किए गए प्रत्याशी को ही सभी कार्यकर्ता मिलकर जिताएं। भाजपा के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं से उग्र प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती। भेरुंदा एवं डेगाना पंचायत समिति में प्रधान पद पर भाजपा ही काबिज होगी। - अजय सिंह किलक, पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री।
  • पंचायतराज चुनाव में पार्टी ने सांसद, पूर्व विधायक एवं मंडल अध्यक्ष से अलग-अलग पैनल मांगे थे। इनके द्वारा दिए गए नामों पर ही विचार करके टिकट जारी किए गए थे। प्रदेश नेतृत्व की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल नहीं उठाया जा सकता। - माधोराम चौधरी, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष, भाजपा

जिला परिषद के लिए

पहली सूची में शिवकुमार दूसरी में मनीष को टिकट
इसी तरह जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 19 से मनीष चौधरी के स्थान पर शिवकुमार देशवाल को टिकट दे दिया था। कार्यकर्ताओं की नाराजगी के बाद वापस मनीष चौधरी को टिकट दे दिया गया। भैरूंदा पंचायत समिति से वार्ड नंबर 8 से भी मान सिंह जोधा की जगह शैतान सिंह को टिकट दिया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार पैनल में यह नाम किसी ने नहीं भेजा। वहीं दूसरी ओर भेरूंदा में पार्टी के मंडल अध्यक्ष को बंधक बनाकर भाजपा का झंडा जलाने वाले पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं पर भाजपा की ओर से देर रात तक कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया गया।

