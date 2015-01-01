पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सलाह:कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने का अभी एकमात्र उपाय मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग है, इसे वैक्सीन मान इसकी आदत बना लें: मनीषा चौधरी

नागौर
  • बोलीं- नागौरवासी मास्क को जीवन का हिस्सा बना लें

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है। नागौर के लोग इसे हल्के में न लें। कोरोना आपके लिए ही नहीं, आपके परिवार के लिए भी बड़ा खतरा साबित हो सकता है। कोरोना जैसी महामारी की दवा किसी भी अस्पताल में उपलब्ध नहीं है। इस जानलेवा संक्रमण के खतरे से बचने के लिए अभी हमारे पास बचाव ही सबसे बड़ा उपचार है। सावधान रहिए।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बिगड़े हालात अभी सुधरे नहीं हैं। नागौर शहर ही नहीं, अब गांवों में प्रतिदिन नए संक्रमित मिलते जा रहे हैं। अब तक जिले में 7400 से ज्यादा लोगों को इस कोरोना ने अपने आगोश में ले लिया है। यह तो यहां के लोगों का खानपान अच्छा है जिसके चलते रिकवरी अच्छी है नहीं तो हालात विकट होते। अब हमें एक ही सावधानी रखनी है और वह है मास्क लगाने की।

इस कठिन समय में मास्क को अपना सुरक्षा कवच मानकर काम में लेना होगा। यह आपको कोरोना संक्रमण से सुरक्षा प्रदान करेगा क्योंकि अभी इस महामारी की वैक्सीन अगर कोई है तो मास्क ही है। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की भी पालना करें। जहां भी जाएं तो आपस में दूरी बनाकर रखें। दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से आमजन की सुरक्षा के लिए चलाए जा रहे ‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’, अभियान का साथ दें।

कोरोना को हराने के लिए यह सबसे अच्छा अभियान है। अपनी सुरक्षा अपने हाथ में है। कोरोना की जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक मास्क को ही वैक्सीन मानकर उपयोग करें। मास्क को अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बना लंे। घर से निकलकर जहां भी जाएं तो एक-दूसरे व्यक्ति से दूरी हमेशा बनाए रखें। क्योंकि इस समय सबसे अधिक मरीज बिना लक्षण के आ रहे हैं।

इस तरह के मरीज बाजार में कब, कहां मिल जाएं, पता नहीं चलता। ऐसेे में बचाव जरुरी है। यदि अपने परिवार का सदस्य बिना मास्क के बाहर निकलता है तो उसे मास्क पहनने के लिए ​प्रेरित करना चाहिए। घर में बच्चों व बड़ों का विशेष ध्यान रखें। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव करने के लिए एक दूसरे से हाथ मिलाने से बचना चाहिए। हाथ जोड़ कर नमस्कार करना चाहिए। याद रखें, यह महामारी है और छोटा-बड़ा या अमीर-गरीब नहीं देखती। आने वाले समय में सर्दी में इसका असर बढ़ भी सकता है, ऐसी आशंका है इसलिए जागरुकता ही सबसे बड़ा हथियार है। अनावश्यक घरों से बाहर न निकलें। हम भी समझाईश कर रहे हैं, जगह जगह हॉर्डिंग लगाए हैं, मास्क बांटे जा रहे हैं। अब भी यदि कोई नियम तोड़ेगा तो जुर्माने का भी प्रावधान किया गया है। बिना मास्क घूमने पर परिषद जुर्माना भी वसूल रही है।

बदलें मेहमाननवाजी का तरीका कोरोना से घबराए नहीं। यदि लक्षण नजर आ रहे हैं तो तुरंत अस्पताल में जांच करानी चाहिए। बातचीत करने के दौरान मास्क नहीं उतारें। सेनेटाइजर का भी उपयोग करना चाहिए। मेहमाननवाजी का तरीका भी हमें बदलना होगा। अतिथि यदि कोई आए तो उसे हल्दी वाला दूध पिलाएं। भेंट में सेनिटाइजर और मास्क दे सकते हैं। यह उनके परिवार की सुरक्षा करेंगे। क्योंकि...अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कोरोना जागरूकता जन आंदोलन के तहत नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर में प्रतिदिन तीन से चार हजार मास्क शहरवासियों को निशुल्क वितरित किए जा रहे हंै। साथ ही लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है।

जागरूक करने वाहनों और दीवारों पर स्टीकर चस्पा किए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही जो बिना मास्क घूम रहे है और दो गज दूरी की पालना नहीं कर रहे है उनके चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। कोरोना की जब तक दवा नहीं बन जाती है तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

