रास्ता खोलो अभियान:नागौर में खेतों से निकली खुशियों की राह, हर शुक्रवार रास्ता खुलवाती है प्रशासन की टीम; किसानों के चेहरों पर दिख रही खुशी

नागौर26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रास्ता खुलवाने वाले अभियान में शामिल प्रशासन की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
रास्ता खुलवाने वाले अभियान में शामिल प्रशासन की टीम।

जिले में हर शुक्रवार को चलाया जा रहा रास्ता खोलो अभियान, जिस गांव में संचालित होता है, वहां कार्रवाई होने के बाद किसानों के चेहरों पर राहत की खुशी झलक उठती है। सूर्योदय के साथ ही तहसीलदार और उनकी राजस्व टीम पुलिस जाप्ते के साथ पहुंचती है और खेतों के बीच तर्कसंगत एवं नियमानुसार रास्ता खोलने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो जाती है।

शुक्रवार को भी जिले में रास्ता खोलो अभियान के तहत निर्धारित कार्रवाई स्थलों पर यही हुआ और देखते ही देखते कहीं सौ से दो सौ मीटर तो कहीं पर एक किलोमीटर लंबे रास्ते भी खुलवाए गए। जिला कलक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी की देखरेख में हर शुक्रवार को चलाए जा रहे रास्ता खोलो अभियान में खेत-ढाणी की ओर जाने वाली बंद राहें खुलने से धरतीपुत्र किसान राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं।

जिले में शुक्रवार को रास्ता खोलो अभियान के तहत कई वर्षों से बंद पड़े रास्ते संबंधित उपखण्ड अधिकारी, तहसीलदार तथा उनकी टीम ने पुलिस तथा ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से खुलवाए और किसानों को राहत प्रदान की।

कम हुई गांवों की दूरी, 1.9 किलोमीटर लंबाई के दो रास्ते खुलवाए
जिले की डेगाना तहसील के गांव गूंदीसर में तहसीलदार रामनिवास बाना और उनकी राजस्व टीम ने गुंदीसर गांव की रोही में खेतों से दो अलग-अलग रास्ते खुलवाए। सरपंच महेन्द्र सिंह और ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से तहसीलदार बाना और टीम ने खेतों में से दो नए रास्ते खुलवाए, जिनमें से एक की लंबाई 900 मीटर तथा एक की लंबाई 1 किलोमीटर रही।

खेतों के बीच इन दो नए रास्तों के खुलने से गूंदीसर से नूंद गांव को जोड़ने वाले दो नए रास्ते खुले और जिससे इन गांवों के बीच की दूरी कम हुई। न केवल नूंद बल्कि इन रास्तों के खुलने से गुंदीसर से आसपास के कई गांवों के बीच की दूरी कम हुई है और जिसका सीधा फायदा किसानों को मिलेगा, इसे ईंधन और समय दोनों ही बचत होगी।

30 साल से बंद रास्ता खुलवाया, साठ किसान परिवार लाभान्वित
रास्ता खोलो अभियान के तहत जायल तहसील के ग्राम भिनियाद की रोही में तहसीलदार पाबुराम भरनावां और उनकी टीम ने खाटू कलां के पुलिस जाप्ते की सहायता से करीब 30 साल से बंद पड़े खेतों के रास्ते को खुलवाया। तहसीलदार पाबूराम ने बताया कि तीन दशक से बंद पड़े इस रास्ते संबंधी प्रकरण का निस्तारण होने से करीब 60 किसान परिवारों को लाभ मिलेगा, उन्हें अपने-अपने खेत में जाने के लिए अब लंबा रास्ता तय नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

रिपोर्ट: चेतन द्विवेदी

