तफ्तीश:युवक के जिंदा जलने के मामले की हकीकत एफएसएल रिपोर्ट पर टिकी

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • जांच से पता लगेगा आग लगने से मौत या मौत के बाद लगी आग

करीब आठ दिन पहले डीडवाना के दोजराज गणेश मंदिर के पास रामनगर स्थित एक घर में युवक के जिंदा जलने के मामले की गुत्थी अभी तक पूरी तरह नहीं सुलझी है। हालांकि थाना पुलिस ने परिजनों एवं पड़ोसियों के बयान दर्ज कर लिए हैं, लेकिन युवक की मौत की असली हकीकत एफएसएल की जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगी।

पुलिस के अनुसार एफएसएल जांच रिपोर्ट से ही असलीयत का पता लगेगा कि युवक की मौत जिंदा जलने से हुई थी या फिर मौत के बाद वह जला था। क्योंकि पीएम रिपोर्ट में केवल जलने से युवक की मौत की जानकारी आई है। मामले को लेकर थाना प्रभारी नरेन्द्र जाखड़ ने बताया रिपोर्ट आने में एक महीने का समय लगता है। हालांकि पुलिस ने परिजनों एवं पड़ोसियों के बयान दर्ज कर लिए हैं।

अभी तक युवक की मौत के कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग ही समाने आया है। जांच रिपोर्ट में और हकीकत सामने आ जाएगी। हालांकि परिजनों ने मर्ग की रिपोर्ट ही दी है। उनकी ओर से किसी प्रकार का शक जाहिर नहीं किया गया है।
यह था घटनाक्रम

पुलिस के अनुसार मकान डबल मंजिल का है। इसमें विजय कुमार मीणा 30 पुत्र भंवर लाल उपर था। शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग से उसका गद्दा एवं कमरे में रखे अन्य सामान ने आग पकड़ ली, जिसमें जिंदा जलने से उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार गद्दे ने जैसे ही आग पकड़ी होगी तो उससे उठे काले धुंए से विजय बेहोश हो गया होगा, जिससे वह जिंदा जल गया होगा। हालांकि प्रकरण में अभी और अनुसंधान जारी है।

