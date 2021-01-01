पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:गांवों में खोले खेतों के रास्ते, लाभान्वित हुए किसान

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • तहसील क्षेत्र में रास्ते को लेकर 35 प्रकरणों का किया निस्तारण, प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाकर दी राहत

मेेड़ता तहसील का गांव हर्षोलाव में शुक्रवार को तहसीलदार सतीष कुमार और उनकी राजस्व टीम मय पुलिस जाप्ते के साथ पहुंचते हैं और ग्रामीणों की रास्ते संबंधी परिवेदनाओं का निस्तारण करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से राजस्व तहसीलदार और उनकी टीम ने हर्षोलाव गांव में कुल दो किलोमीटर लंबाई के कुल चार रास्ते खुलवाए और सौ से अधिक किसान परिवारों को लाभान्वित किया। अब इन किसानों को लंबी दूरी तय नहीं कर गांव से सीधा ही महज पांच सौ मीटर की दूरी अपने खेत में पहुंचने के लिए तय करनी होगी और वो भी प्रशासन द्वारा तय किए गए रास्ते पर।

ठीक इसी प्रकार जायल तहसील के बावलां गांव में कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार पाबुराम भरवावां और उनकी टीम ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से करीब तीन साल से बंद खेतों की ओर जाने वाला डेढ़ किलोमीटर लंबा रास्ता खुलवाया। डेढ़ किलोमीटर लंबा रास्ता खोले जाने से गांव के पचास से अधिक किसान परिवार लाभान्वित हुए।

तहसील में बावलां के अलावा सवादियां गांव में भी रास्ते संबंधी विवाद का निस्तारण किया गया। शुक्रवार को रास्ता खोलो अभियान के तहत कई वर्षों से बंद पड़े रास्ते संबंधित उपखण्ड अधिकारी, तहसीलदार तथा उनकी टीम ने पुलिस तथा ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से खुलवाए और किसानों को राहत प्रदान की।
एक दिन में 35 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण
तहसीलों में रास्ते संबंधी कुल 35 प्रकरण निस्तारित किए गए। अभियान के दौरान कई जगहों पर ग्रामीणों ने पहल करते हुए खेतों की ओर जाने वाले बंद रास्ते खुलवाने में प्रशासन का सहयोग किया। अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि रास्ता खोलो अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार, 29 जनवरी को रास्ते संबंधी पांच प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभियान के तहत जिले की नागौर तहसील में 02, मूण्डवा तहसील में 05, जायल में 03, खींवसर में 02, मेड़ता में 04, डीडवाना 01, परबतसर 01, लाडनूं 05, नावां 02, मकराना 04, कुचामन 04 तथा रियांबड़ी तहसील में रास्ते संबंधी दो प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
