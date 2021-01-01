पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Teacher Described Himself As An Officer Of The Labor Department And Made A Certificate Of Silicosis By Taking 18 Thousand

कोतवाली इलाके का मामला:शिक्षक ने स्वयं को श्रम विभाग का अधिकारी बता 18 हजार लेकर बनाया सिलिकोसिस का प्रमाण पत्र

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रकरण दर्ज, पीड़ित को फर्जी तरीके से बता दिया सिलिकोसिस मरीज

एक शिक्षक ने स्वयं को श्रम विभाग का अधिकारी बताकर युवक से 18 हजार रुपए हड़प लिए और फर्जी प्रमाण-पत्र थमा दिया। इसकी जब हकीकत सामने आई तो परिवादी ने अपने रुपए मांगे तो आरोपी ने मारपीट करते हुए झूठे प्रकरण में फंसाने की धमकी तक दे डाली। इस पर अब पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार सदर थाना इलाके के इंदास निवासी पुखराज पुत्र रामनिवास मेघवाल ने आरोपी सुखवासी निवासी श्रवण राम धुंधवाल के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाया है।

आरोप है कि श्रवण राम ने स्वयं को श्रम विभाग का अधिकारी बताते हुए पुखराज से कहा कि वह गरीब परिवार से है। उसको एक लाख की सहायता मिल जाएगी। श्रवण उसके घर से ओरिजिनल डाक्यूमेंट्स व 18 हजार रुपए लेकर गया। इसके बाद उसने सिलिकोसिस योजना का प्रमाण पत्र बनाकर दे दिया। इसके बाद परिवादी के पास श्रम विभाग से कई बार नोटिस आए, लेकिन श्रवण ने ऑफिस जाने से मना कर दिया और यह बोला कि यह तो सबके आते ही है वह उसको बिना ऑफिस आए ही सहायता राशि दिला देगा।

कुछ दिनों बाद पुखराज ऑफिस गया तो पता चला कि श्रवण राम अध्यापक है। बाद में परिवादी ने श्रवण से पैसे मांगे तो बार-बार तारीख पर तारीख देता रहा। 18 जनवरी को उसने 15 दिन में रुपए देने के लिए कहा, फिर भी रुपए नहीं दिए। इसके बाद अब 2 फरवरी को जब रुपए मांगे तो उसने मारपीट करते हुए झूठे प्रकरण में फंसाने की धमकी तक दे डाली।

