सर्दी में डरना जरूरी:मेड़ता में 237, नागौर में 125 व लाडनूं में 108 एक्टिव केस हैं

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • विशेषज्ञों की राय : सर्दी के कारण और मरीज बढ़ने की आशंका, मास्क से ही बचाव हो पाना संभव

कोरोना से 94 और लोग संक्रमित हो गए है। इसके साथ ही मौतों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ गया है। मौतों का आंकड़ा 89 से अधिक हो चुका है। हालांकि आधिकारिक रूप से चिकित्सा विभाग 68 मौतें ही बता रहा है। चिकित्सा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को 99 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया है।

इसके साथ ही 7816 कुल मरीज कोरोना के मरीज हो चुके है। एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 864 तक पहुंच गया है। यानि इतने मरीज अभी भी कोरोना से जूझ रहे है। कोरोना के 6884 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। कोरोना की संक्रमण दर 5.16 प्रतिशत है।

इधर, कोरोना के मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़ने के बाद जानकार बताते है कि सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही मरीजों की संख्या और अधिक बढ़ सकती है। हालांकि सर्दी बढ़ना अभी शुरू हुई है। जानकारी है कि मेड़ता में 237, नागौर में 125 और लाडनूं में अभी भी 108 एक्टिव केस हैं।

संक्रमण दर बढ़ी पॉजिटिव होने की दर भी 5.16 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच चुकी

कुचेरा। शहर में मंगलवार को चार नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. रामदेव धूण ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मिली रिपोर्ट में शहर में 4 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। उन्होंने बताया कि चार नये संक्रमित मिलने के साथ ही शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के सक्रिय केश 48 हो गए। डॉ. धूण ने बताया कि अब तक कुल 1728 लोगों के सेम्पल लिये जा चूके हैं। अब तक कुल 174 कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

7 दिन में 6 मरीजों की हुई मौत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। अभी 864 कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज है। 7816 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 6884 कोरोना संक्रमित ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। कोरोना से 89 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 151533 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, इनमें से 1248 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आकी है। सप्ताह में आधा दर्जन मौतें हो चुकी है।

6 दिन में 446 मरीज कोरोना के बढ़े

कोरोना के मरीज 12 नवंबर को 7370 थे। इसके बाद इन मरीजों की संख्या 17 नवंबर मंगलवार को मरीजों की संख्या 7816 तक पहुंच गई। यानी 6 दिनों में 446 मरीजों की संख्या अचानक बढ़ गई है। यह संख्या त्यौहारी सप्ताह में बढ़ी है। इसके अलावा मौतें भी आधा दर्जन के करीब हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार जेएलएन अस्पताल में 28, कुचामन में चार तो डीडवाना में एक मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

संकट इसलिए :त्योहारों के दौरान जमकर हुई थी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अनदेखी

दीपावली से पहली खरीदारी करने बाजार में आई भीड़ में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा था। प्रशासन के प्रयासों के बावजूद लोगों ने नियम नहीं माने। अब कोरोना का संक्रमण फैल सकता है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : मास्क को पहनने में गंभीरता और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना जरूरी, तभी कंट्रोल में आएगा कोरोना

1. लंबे समय से काेराेना से संबंधित नियमाें से परेशान हाेकर अब आम लाेग मास्क पहनने और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अवहेलना कर रहे हैं।

2. पिछले दिनाें कोटा में हुए निगम चुनावाें में काेराेना गाइडलान की अनदेखी हुई जाे मरीजाें की संख्या दाेबारा बढ़ने का सबसे बड़ा कारण है।

3. दीवाली पर बाजाराें में जमकर खरीदारी हुई जाे आर्थिक रूप से ताे अच्छा है, लेकिन इस दौरान काेराेना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं किया गया।

4. सरकार नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री अभियान लागू किया, लेकिन शहर के व्यापारियाें की अनदेखी से ये केवल स्लाेगन ही बनकर रह गया।

ये बरतें सावधानियां

  • मास्क, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग और हाथाें की सफाई काेराेना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियाें से बचाने में भी सहायक हाे सकता है।
  • घर के जाे सदस्य काम के सिलसिले में घर से बाहर निकलते हैं वापस लाैटने पर अन्य सदस्यों से दूरी रखें।
  • डायबिटीज, बीपी या हृदय राेगी खास ध्यान रखें।
